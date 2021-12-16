No new Omicron case yet, Rajesh Tope warns of possible third wave

Mumbai The state did not record any fresh Omicron variant cases on Thursday; so far the state has 32 confirmed cases of the new variant of concern.

A day after the state health department made a forecast that Maharashtra would see a large number of Omicron cases in January, state health minister Rajesh Tope said that Omicron may be the reason behind the third wave of Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra.

“Looking at the experience in other countries, the third wave would be of Omicron. We have seen in other countries that the Delta variant was completely replaced... We can’t predict the exact numbers or how big [the wave will be], but the cases are expected to go up in January and February,” Tope told HT.

Officials, however, are not calling it the beginning of the next wave. “These numbers have to maintain a week-on-week growth to say that the curve is turning upwards. These districts have been reporting a chunk of the state’s daily cases. There can be a weekly shift due to various factors including increased surveillance, more tests, etc.” a health department official said.

The minister added that even though the state anticipates a surge in cases, there is no immediate plan to introduce any curbs and a call will be taken in due course. “To keep the transmission low, we have to ensure that the Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed and not just during the Christmas celebration and year-end festivities, but also otherwise,” he said.

Tope added that the state is prepared to tackle the third wave. The state administration is prepared with the health infrastructure, including beds, medical oxygen supply, critical drugs, availability of doctors and frontline staff, etc.

“We have the experience from the first two waves, and we have started preparations long before [Omciron]. Maharashtra can arrange about 1800-2000 MT of oxygen if required. We have 400,000 beds available, paediatric beds are also ready. We have doctors and nurses available. We cannot manufacture doctors... Like we did in the second wave, we can press in final-year students, but we do not anticipate a lot of hospitalisation. With the data available, so far, Omicron does not lead to mass hospitalisation and the death rate is also not scary,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra added 877 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 6,646,938. It reported 19 COvid-19 deaths, pushing the death toll to 141,317. Mumbai added 272 fresh Covid infections, taking its tally to 766166. Mumbai also saw two deaths, taking the death toll in the city to 16362.

The active cases in the state stood at 6693-- a 3.49% jump from 6,467 on Wednesday. Mumbai, Pune and Ahmednagar districts have seen a marginal increase in new cases between December first and the second week, the state health department data showed. Between December 1 and 7, Mumbai had 1,297 new cases, which increased to 1,484 cases between December 8 and 14.

A similar increase was noted in Pune from 1,174 to 1,291 during the same period. Ahmednagar added 336 new cases between December 1 and 7, and 355 were added between December 8 and 14. Overall five districts, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, and Ahmednagar, added 4,069 active cases, which was about 6% more than the previous week, the data showed.