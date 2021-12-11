No Omicron case detected on Saturday

Mumbai No new cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Maharashtra on Saturday. As of Saturday, there were 17 Covid cases of the Omicron variant in the state, of which five have been reported from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, one from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and one from Kalyan-Dombivali. Seven of these patients were discharged on Saturday, after a negative RT-PCR test report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Between December 1 and December 11, a total of 21 passengers arriving from at-risk countries, and five passengers arriving from other countries to Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune airports have tested positive for Covid-19, and their samples were sent for genome sequencing. These are out of RT-PCR tests conducted for a total of 10,685 passengers from at-risk countries, and 1,379 passengers from other countries.

Maharashtra reported 807 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, and 20 deaths, taking the tally to 6,643,179, and toll to 141,243. For the second time, since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Mumbai reported zero deaths on Saturday, after October 17 this year.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 246 fresh, taking the caseload to 765,049, and the toll remains at 16,355. While Thane Municipal Corporation area detected 29 Covid cases on Saturday, Navi Mumbai reported 36, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation reported 13 cases and one death, Mira Bhayandar reported nine, Panvel reported seven cases and one death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after Mumbai reported three more Covid patients of the Omicron variant on Friday, BMC said a total of 58 beds in two wards at Seven Hills Hospital have been readied for Omicron positive patients and Covid positive patients who are suspected cases of Omicron variant. Each of the patients are kept in single occupancy rooms. Presently, there are five patients of the Omicron variant and 30 suspected patients of the Omicron variant who are positive for Covid. Nine patients have been discharged from Seven Hills so far after their RT-PCR tests showed negative results post the mandatory quarantine period of 14 days.

According to information from BMC, 393 international passengers from at-risk countries arrived in Mumbai on Friday, and a total of 6,024 passengers have arrived so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}