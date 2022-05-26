No pre-arrest bail to man who manufactured BP monitors without a license
Mumbai: The Mumbai sessions court has rejected the pre-arrest bail application of a 40-year-old Navi Mumbai resident booked for allegedly making and distributing blood pressure monitors during the Covid-19 pandemic without a license. The accused has alleged to have sold thousands of such monitors, including 84,000 to Apollo Hospitals and Apollo Pharmacy.
As per the case registered with Gowandi police, on January 1, complainant Shubhangi Bhujbal, a drug inspector, received a letter from Drugs Controller General India (DCGI) stating that M/s Conceptreneur Ventures Pvt Ltd was manufacturing BP Monitor without a license. The letter was issued based on the complaint lodged by Kaship Khan, a Delhi resident, who had purchased a monitor and purportedly found it to be faulty.
Khan had reported the matter to the local office of the drug controller, which resulted in the issuance of the letter by the DCGI.
On receipt of the letter, the food and drugs administration raided the factory and noticed that manufacturing of the BP monitors was in progress in presence of its director, Gaurav Vaidya, 40. The drug inspector claimed that the company failed to produce any license for manufacturing of the machines and hence reported the matter to the police.
The complainant claimed that as per the record, the applicant had sold thousands of BP monitors, including 84,000 sold to Apollo Hospitals and Apollo Pharmacy, which had returned some instruments to the manufacturer due to some faults.
On the contrary, Vaidya claimed that he had not manufactured any defective machines, as alleged in the FIR against him. Therefore the charge of cheating was also not applicable to the case.
The court, however, observed that the offence was serious, as the accused had manufactured BP monitors without a license that too during the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore thorough investigation was required to be conducted.
“The applicant sold the said machines during the Covid-19 period and sold the same to the customers,” said the court, rejecting Vaidya’s pre-arrest bail plea.
“It also reveals that the applicant manufactured machines without a license from the Government of India. Thus, the offence is serious in the sense that the life of a person depends upon the count of the machine if the count shows error, then further treatment will also be affected,” the bench noted.
Row erupts as state BJP president tells Supriya Sule to ‘go home and cook’
Mumbai: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrakant Patil has sparked controversy after for making remarks against Supriya Sule, MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader. Patil asked Sharad Pawar's daughter to “go home and cook” instead of being in politics, drawing sharp reactions from, Congress and Shiv Sena who dubbed him a “misogynist”. Demanding an apology, NCP cadres on Thursday protested against Patil and BJP. Sule's husband also slammed Patil for the remarks.
Man held for duping people by promising high returns on cryptocurrency investment
Mumbai: The Charkop Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly duping multiple people to the tune of ₹1.50 crore by luring them with high returns on a weekly basis if they invest in cryptocurrency. In October 2021, Aatish Patil (24), a gym trainer by profession met Jagdish Laadi through one Arpita Dey, whom he used to train at her Charkop residence, where he was shown several presentations by Laadi and he promised a 25% return on his investment within a week.
Dry grass catches fire near railway track in Maharashtra’s Dahanu
The dry grass alongside the tracks between Dahanu and Gholvad railway stations caught fire on Thursday night in the Down section,officials said. The raging fire was reported at around 20.07 hrs, said tSatyakumar GVL, divisional regional manager, Mumbai division A tender from the Adani Thermal Power Station, Dahanu reached the spot but PWI had already controlled the fire, said Satyakumar and the fire was under control by 20.44 hrs. Train services were not hit, said the official.
U.P. budget: ‘Old wine in a new bottle, cobweb of data’
Farmer and opposition leaders have described the UP government's budget as “gimmickry of data” and have said it had nothing new for the benefit and welfare of farmers. Western UP is a sugarcane belt and the state government claimed in the budget that the payment of ₹1.72 lakh crore disbursed to farmers as their sugarcane dues till May 16, is ₹77,530 crore more than the five years accumulated payment of ₹95,215 crore.
Uttar Pradesh budget: State’s indebtedness nearly triples in 10 years
Uttar Pradesh's indebtedness has nearly tripled in the past 10 years. It has gone up from ₹ 2,25,123.59 crore at the end of 2012-2013 and is poised to reach ₹6,66,153.39 crore on March 31, 2023, according to the state government's analysis given in the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, however, said debt did not reflect badly on the economy.
