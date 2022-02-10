No raise in taxes as TMC presents Rs3,299Cr budget

With the civic general polls slated this year, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s budget estimate of ₹3,299Cr have no increase in taxes, which will come as a respite to Thane residents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The budget estimate, which has increased by ₹545Cr from the previous year, does not have any major project. The main focus is on decreasing the debts and increasing the revenue. The budget also focuses on public health, cluster development scheme, city beautification and improving the water supply network.

Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner, presented the budget before the standing committee through video conferencing. Thane, along with Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli will go to polls this year.

The corporation will be spending a maximum of 21% of the budget allocation on solid waste management, sewage treatment and pollution, 10% of the budget is allocated for each of health, education and water supply while 9% is for roads and flyovers.

Talking on the budget, Sharma said, “Meeting the revenue targets was a challenge during the pandemic. We had heavy debts and pending payments of more than ₹850 crore and our main focus in the year 2021-22 was to clear the payments before entering the new financial year. We have cleared pending bill payments of around ₹300-350 crore while we will clear around ₹600 crore of due payments by March 31. Despite this, there is no increase in taxes in the budget.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma claimed that the pending payments have accumulated since 2018, affecting the revenue.

Though the budget does not have major projects, the corporation has allotted funds for small projects like urban forest, theme parks, city beautification, lake beautification, new film institute and new play theatre at Wagle.

Sharma said, “These are small projects that need less funds and also aim at providing recreational space for people. We do not aim to create new theme parks, but new themes will be developed at the existing public parks. We will also undertake beautification work along prime roads, dividers, entry points in the city and junctions.”

A large amount of funds was incurred on fighting the pandemic in the last two years due to which funds for developmental projects are insufficient. In 2021-22, a budget of ₹1,819 crore was proposed for revenue expenditure. However, the expenses were more on some of the heads. These include ₹233 crore on Covid, ₹44 crore on water supply and ₹76 crore on Thane Municipal Transport among others. Thus, the revised revenue expenses for the year 2021-22 would be ₹2,140.23 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, ₹935.37 crore was proposed on capital expenditure. However, only 35% of this amount was used as most developmental work did not take place.

PROPOSED TAX WAIVER SENT FOR APPROVAL

Following the waiver of property tax for flats with an area upto 500 sqft by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in their budget estimate, the TMC, too, claimed to have sent a proposal for the same to be implemented in Thane from April 2022.

Sharma said, “The waiver in Mumbai will be implemented from April 2022. We too have sent a proposal to the state for approval, asking to waive tax from April 2022. This will have an added revenue burden of ₹80-85 crore, which we plan to recover from identifying new properties, bringing them under tax bracket and increasing tax recoveries.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

FOCUS ON IMPROVING WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

To improve the water distribution in areas like Ghodbunder, a new scheme of augmentation of the water distribution network is undertaken. Sharma said, “We are upgrading the STEM system, which will not only benefit Thane but also the nearby cities like Bhiwandi and Mira-Bhayander. This involves improving the lifting capacity of the 25-year-old pumps and pipes at the reservoir. We have observed that while there is water available to lift, the lifting pumps and other systems are outdated and augmenting them will improve the supply.”

The scheme is approved by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and will cost ₹240 crore.

OPPOSITION STAGES WALKOUT

The Congress, NCP and BJP corporators staged a walkout claiming that they were not provided a copy of the budget which was presented on webinar. They demanded that the budget should be held in person while they were supposed to get copies for the same beforehand. BJP corporator, Milind Patankar, claimed that this was an insult to the corporators while Vikrant Chavan said that the budget was leaked a day before, which is a violation of the decorum of the civic body. Most opposition corporators left the online budget meeting, expressing their protest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON