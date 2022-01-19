No reason to panic, Covid under control in Mumbai: BMC to Bombay HC

Mumbai: As the number of Covid-19 positive cases dipped to 7,000 on Tuesday from 20,000 ten days ago in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that the pandemic is under control in the city and its surrounding areas, and therefore, there is no need to panic.

The civic body was responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed during the second wave of Covid wherein the petitioner had alleged improper management of Covid-19 treatment in Maharashtra.

The court has now directed the state government to update it about the Covid situation across the state up to January 25.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik while hearing the PIL filed by Sneha Marjadi was informed by senior advocate Anil Sakhare appearing for the BMC that following the January 10 direction of the court to update it on the Covid preparedness, a note had been prepared on the number of Covid positive cases in the city.

Referring to the note Sakhare submitted that sufficient measures had been taken regarding vaccination, bed and ambulance management, oxygen supply and so on. “Although the number of positive cases were rising between January 6 and 9, there has been a gradual decline thereafter so much so that as on January 18, the number of positive cases reduced to 7000,” said Sakhare while referring to the note.

The bench was informed that as on January 15, out of total 84, 352 active Covid-19 cases, 7 percent patients were admitted in hospital, 3 % were on oxygen beds, 1 % in ICU and 0.7 % of them on ventilators. Sakhare added that BMC is taking appropriate steps to contain the third wave of pandemic and to attend to patients who tested positive.

Referring to the situation as prevailing in Mumbai and adjoining regions, Sakhare said that the situation was under control of BMC and there was no reason to panic.

After hearing the submissions, the court directed the government pleader to prepare a note similar to the one prepared by the BMC about the situation across the state and submit it by January 25 and posted hearing of the PIL to January 27.