No tax hike as 4,910Cr Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation budget presented

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, presented a budget of ₹4,910Cr for the financial year 2022-23 on Wednesday with no new tax hike.

The budget has been termed “realistic” by the commissioner, who stated that like last year, this year also health, education and environment are his priorities. In the absence of an elected body for the second year in a row, the budget will not have to be approved by the general body.

The budget has estimated an income of ₹4,910Cr including an opening balance of ₹1,354.35Cr. The commissioner informed that the civic body was confident of achieving the income targets set last year. While NMMC had set a revenue target of ₹4,825Cr in the financial year 2021-22, it expecting an income of ₹4,797Cr as per the revised estimates for the year ending March 31, 2022.

Bangar said, “There are three main aspects to this budget. First is the stress on education, health and environment. Secondly, we will have an independent eco-budget to develop an environment-friendly city. Thirdly, this is an inclusive budget for the financial and social development of the weaker sections of the society.”

NMMC has not increased taxes and believed that the revenue in the coming year would increase through the introduction of LIDER (Light Detection and Ranging) machine that will identify unassessed property and impose tax on it.

Around ₹600Cr property would be collected in the current year. NMMC is confident of earning ₹800Cr from it in 2022-23.

There has been a consistent revenue surplus for NMMC as the income has increased by 8.88% while the expense is increasing by 7.78%. NMMC has not taken any loan for the last seven years and, at present, there is a debt of just ₹115.28Cr.

On his plans to reduce revenue expenditure, Bangar said, “We intend to reduce it from the current 30% to 20% in the next five years so that the savings can be used for capital expenditure to develop infrastructure. It will also help us in maintaining the balance of the budget that could go haywire in the future, if not controlled. Strategically important work with long-term implications has been planned. While 9,068 streetlights with sodium vapour fitting have been replaced with LED fittings, 35,004 such replacements will be done in the year ahead, saving ₹7Cr every year.”

NMMC has signed a contract committing to the international objective of ‘Race to Zero’ by making Navi Mumbai carbon neutral, planning to earn increased carbon credit and to have city carbon audit. Thick jungles based on Miyawaki technique with 1.72 lakh trees are also being developed.

He added, “We’ll soon have a total of 266 electric buses. In three years, there’ll be no diesel buses. Instead, 100% electric buses will be deployed. From April, we will start supplying recycled sewage water from our 20MLD tertiary treatment plant, which is almost ready. We will also be giving official water connection to slum dwellers against minimum documents.”

NMMC plans to have the first batch of its post-graduate medical institute from June 2023 with five branches. There are also plans to send students getting scholarship for ISRO visits.

The city, with 19 libraries, will have one more at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium for patrons, and also a modern state-of-the-art library at Sanpada.

Bangar said, “Unlike last year, I am committing myself to major infrastructure projects because we are confident of taking them up and have made allocations accordingly. This budget has taken into account the suggestions of citizens and people’s representatives.”

Stating that redevelopment would change the face of Navi Mumbai in the next 20 years and there is a need to realise its potential, Bangar said, “There is a lot of controversy and confusion. Hence, we’ll be announcing an SOP for redevelopment in a month. This will clarify all doubts of the residents and help smoothen the process of redevelopment.”