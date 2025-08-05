Nod for Taj Lands End expansion

Mumbai: Two new restaurants will be added to the Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra West as the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), at its meeting held in July, approved the hotel’s expansion plan. According to the minutes of the MCZMA meeting, a pool coffee shop/ restaurant and a restaurant with retractable roof will be added on the existing porch terrace on the third floor (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

A structure housing an existing restaurant will be extended at the podium level to accommodate a restaurant on the eastern side. Another restaurant with a retractable roof made of steel, glass and glazed panels will come up on the western side above the entrance porch terrace. Both restaurants will offer sea views, said sources.

The expansion seeks to make use of additional floor space index (FSI) that became available owing to changes in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules in 2019. Several property owners have sought to use the additional FSI since, including actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose bungalow, Mannat, will get two additional floors.

The total plot area of Taj Lands End is 37,611.30 square metres, out of which 10,602.90 square metres has already been handed over to the civic body towards reservation for a garden and the existing fort and another 3,418.10 square metres towards road setback area as per the development plan, the minutes said.

A spokesperson of the Tata group-led Indian Hotels Company Limited, which owns the Taj Lands End and the Taj Bandstand next to it, said they had submitted an application for revised planning of areas within Taj Lands End as per prevailing norms.

“The application is under review with authorities concerned,” he said.

Currently, reconstruction work is underway on the plot which housed Hotel Searock, which was damaged in the 1993 bomb blasts. The bhoomipoojan was done earlier this year by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.