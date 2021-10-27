Not just Aryan Khan, these Bollywood celebrities have faced Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB's) Mumbai unit who is the lead investigator of the cruise drugs case, is himself facing a slew of allegations.

Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, accused Wankhede of using a fake caste certificate to get a government job under reserved quota. Malik also said on Tuesday that he received a letter from an unnamed NCB official which stated that Wankhede framed innocent people in 26 fake drug cases.

On the other hand, Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is arrested, has leveled corruption allegations against Wankhede.

It is not the first time that Sameer Wankhede has made national headlines. An officer of the Indian Revenue Services (IRS), Wankhede has been an investigator in many high-profile cases including the Bollywood drugs angle which came out in Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year.

Wankhede's 2011 encounter with Shah Rukh Khan

The top NCB official, who was serving as a customs officer, stopped actor Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai airport back in July 2011. Wankhede asked Khan to pay customs duty, according to a report by HT's sister publication, Livehindustan.

The actor had come back to Mumbai with his family after a vacation in London. He was stopped by the customs department at the airport and was asked to pay ₹1,50,000 as customs duty for carrying more luggage than allowed in the rules.

Case registered against other directors, actors

Previously, Sameer Wankhede had also registered cases against director Anurag Kashyap, actor Vivek Oberoi and director Ram Gopal Verma and others for not paying taxes, the Livehindustan report also said.

What happened with other celebrities

Anushka Sharma:

Sameer Wankhede stopped Anushka Sharma at the airport in June 2011 where he found a necklace, earrings, a diamond bracelet and two expensive watches worth ₹35 lakh. Sharma was only allowed to leave the airport after 11 hours.

Katrina Kaif:

In September 2012, Kaif was detained after she exited the airport terminal without claiming any luggage. When her two assistants went inside the terminal to collect her luggage, they were caught by Sameer Wankhede and a fine of ₹12,000 was imposed on them as per the foreign exchange regulation act. The customs officials had recovered ₹30,000 cash, two bottles of whiskey and an Apple I-Pad from Kaif's assistants, the Livehindustan report added.

Ranbir Kapoor:

Actor Ranbir Kapoor too came under Sameer Wankhede's radar when he was stopped at the Mumbai airport for 40 minutes in 2013. Kapoor was detained when he was found using a passage which was only meant for airport staff and other officials. The customs officials recovered shoes, clothes and undeclared expensive perfumes.

Mika Singh:

In 2013, after arriving from Bangkok, Mika Singh was detained at the Mumbai airport. Singh was trying to exit the airport without declaring an amount of ₹9 lakh. Customs officials recovered sunglasses, perfumes and alcohol bottles from the singer's luggage.