Now, first class pass holders can pay extra fare to travel by AC locals
While passengers can avail this facility at the booking counters, the service will move to online soon
Mumbai After a long-pending demand from commuters, the Railway Board has finally decided to allow first class pass holders to pay extra and travel by air-conditioned (AC) locals.
While passengers can avail this facility at the booking counters, the service will move to online soon. However, officials said that those upgrading their first-class passes will have to pay for the entire period and not just the remaining days.
Amidst the political feud regarding the functioning of the AC local trains, railway officials are trying various measures to ensure that more passengers opt for AC locals. Railways are upgrading their systems to accommodate the change in ticket fares. The Centre for Railway information systems (CRIS) is upgrading their software systems to include the additional fare. It will soon be available through booking counters and Universal Ticket System (UTS) application as well.
A senior railway official said, “Currently, this facility will be available through booking counters. However, we will soon include it in our online ticketing systems. We are in the process of upgrading our system.”
As per a recent circular by the railway ministry, existing first class quarterly, half yearly and yearly AC local season ticket holders will have to pay the difference of fare for the entire period, irrespective of the days left on their existing first class passes. Similarly, the validity of the pass shall also remain the same as the existing first-class pass.
The AC local fares were reduced on May 5 this year making the minimum single-journey ticket to around ₹35 for up to 10km. “This is definitely a good move by the railways. However, they should have also made provisions for first class pass holders to board an AC train for single journeys as well by paying the extra fare. This will help divert crowds during peak hours,” said Shaurya Chehria, 34, regular first-class commuter.
After protests for rescheduling regular local trains in peak hours to AC trains, Central Railway had cancelled 10 additional services last month. Currently, the central railway has 56 and western railway has 48 AC local services.
Meanwhile, the railways have long-term plans to come up with 238 AC locals that will replace the existing fleet gradually in both Central and Western Railway. As a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) plan till 2025, 47 more rakes will come up. The remaining 191 rakes will be procured gradually based on the services that will be added.
