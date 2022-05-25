Nurses in Maha on two-day strike
After talks with the state health minister Rajesh Tope and the Directorate of Medical Research and Education (DMER) failed on Wednesday, the Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) has decided to go on a two-day strike from May 26.
The association, which has 25,000 members, said they will not participate in emergency services too, and if the demands are not met, they plan to go on an indefinite strike from Saturday.
Among the many demands, the association is protesting the outsourcing the hiring process of 1,749 of the 4,500 vacancies across the state. “We had an unofficial meeting with the health minister Rajesh Tope. He only gave us assurance to look into the demands. The talks with DMER also were not satisfying. We have therefore decided to go ahead with the strike,” said Sumitra Tote, secretary of MSNA. Since Monday, the nurses have been boycotting work for an hour between 7.30 am to 8.30 am.
The nurses have also demanded ‘request-based transfers’ instead of regular, mandatory transfers. Dr Deelip Mhaisekar, director, DMER said, “We are looking into their demands. They have not told us that they are going on a full strike from May 26.”
Meanwhile hospitals like Sir JJ Group of Hospital have decided to rope in student nurses and take help of resident doctors to tide over the situation. “We have around 200-250 student nurses who will be posted in all wards. We have a handful of senior nurses who will supervise. We are also going to have a resident doctor posted round the clock in all wards,” said Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of Sir JJ Group of Hospitals.
She said elective surgeries will be postponed for the next two days and food for all the students will be provided by the canteen in the ward. “We have asked doctors to discharge patients who don’t need to stay in hospital,” added Dr Saple.
-
7 housing projects, 1 hotel demolished near Jewar airport site
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) demolished seven illegal housing projects, and one hotel near the Noida International Airport site on Wednesday. The drive began on Tuesday, and was completed on Wednesday, involving the land and engineering department of the Yeida, and assisted by Tapapl police. These housing projects were carved out on land in villages including Dorpuri, Khadeha, and Simrothi, located along the Yamuna Expressway, around 15 km from the airport site.
-
Greater Noida authority issues notice to Supertech after two children fall from ninth floor of high-rise
A day after two children were severely injured after falling from the ninth floor of a building at Supertech Ecovillage-2 in Greater Noida west, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority issued a notice to Supertech seeking a reply in three days. A team of officials also inspected the spot on Wednesday. Siddharth's father and a resident of the society, Amit Kumar was at work in Loni, Ghaziabad, at the time of the incident.
-
Pune district reports 68 new Covid cases on Wednesday
Pune district reported 68 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths reported and 288 are active cases. Pune city reported 49 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 681107 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
Rape case: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains didn’t join probe, Punjab Police tell HC
An affidavit filed before the Punjab and Haryana high court has revealed that a former state legislator and Lok Insaaf Party chief, Simarjeet Singh Bains, has never joined investigations in a rape case registered against him in Ludhiana last year. The affidavit was submitted by Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma. Efforts are on to trace the accused, the affidavit states. Bains has been claiming that the rape FIR against him was politically motivated.
-
No Covid deaths in Pune for almost a month
It would be close to a month now that the Pune district has not reported a single death due to Covid-19. The last official death was reported on April 29, 2022, as per the state health department report. This is the longest period since the district has not reported any casualties due to the infection since the beginning of the pandemic.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics