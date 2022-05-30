Nurses’ indefinite strike in state-run hospitals continue as talks fail
Mumbai: The indefinite nurses’ strike, across state-run hospitals in Maharashtra, entered its third day as the negotiations with the state government failed. Close to 1400 nurses from Mumbai participated at the protest in Azad Maidan on Monday. The protesting nurses of the Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) have demanded that the state government should not outsource nurses for the vacant posts in the state-run hospitals and fill the vacancies at the earliest.
Sumitra Tote, secretary, MSNA, said, “We had a meeting with the state health officials on Monday. They asked us to call off the strike after which they will discuss with us our demands. We are not going to call off the strike till our demands are met.”
Dr Deelip Mhaisekar, DMER said, “We are in talks with the association and hoping that they will call off the strike and not cause further inconvenience to the patients.”
The hospitals continue to postpone elective surgeries and concentrate on emergency work. “We have managed to maintain patient care with student nurses and resident doctors. Each ward has a resident doctor 24x7 supported by student nurses. The MSc nursing students, who have work experience too, are posted in casualties, operation theatres, intensive care units,” she said.
Dr Saple added that if the strike continues, they will decide on Tuesday whether they should take the help of nurses from the municipal corporation hospitals. JJ Hospital, which otherwise does close to 65 surgeries a day, did 22 surgeries on Monday.
On May 21, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) held a meeting with all deans, medical superintendents, nursing superintendents, along with matrons, and allowed state-run hospitals to take the help of the nursing staff of corporation hospitals, and nursing colleges.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics