Nurses protest privatising hiring process, threaten indefinite strike
Mumbai A government resolution (GR) allowing the hiring of nurses on a contract basis through a private agency has led to a statewide stir. Nurses and nursing students across Maharashtra have started token protests since Monday and have threatened an indefinite strike from Saturday if the government does not scrap the new order.
Nearly 4,500 nursing posts are currently vacant in hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). The GR issued on April 13 stated that 1,769 of these vacant posts could be filled by outsourcing the hiring to an external agency. Nurses and their associations are up in arms against the government for privatising the hiring process.
“When vacancies are filled in a regular manner, the candidates are hired in a more competitive way. On the other hand, when a private agency does the hiring, they will get candidates who are ready to work at low salaries and competence will always be secondary,” said Arun Kadam, executive president of the Maharashtra State Nurses Association.
He further added, “The state’s decision to outsource the hiring will also lead to exploitation of nurses. It is a known fact that private agencies make huge money but the employees hired on a contractual basis get little. Such a government order has long-term repercussions on the future nurses too,” he said.
Since Monday, the nurses have been boycotting work for an hour between 7.30 am to 8.30 am. If the government does not act on their demand, they will boycott work for the entire day on Thursday and Friday. “From Saturday, we will start an indefinite strike across the state,” said Manisha Shinde, president of the association.
In addition to the scrapping of the GR, the nurses have also demanded ‘request-based transfers’ instead of regular, mandatory transfers. “Transfers affect the nurses deeply as they have many domestic responsibilities like looking after children, parents, in-laws etc. Therefore, nurses should be transferred only if they request it,” said Kadam.
The nursing associations had multiple meetings with the DMER authorities last week. “We met many of their representatives and have appealed to them to call off the strike,” said Dr Ajay Chandanwale, joint director of DMER. “The outsourcing of hiring is a temporary solution to ensure that patient services are not affected. The regular process for permanent hiring will start soon,” he said.
However, Chandanwale did not comment on the withdrawal of GR.
The token strike has not affected work in hospitals, however, patient services are likely to be affected if nurses start the day-long strike.
-
Uttarakhand AAP’s CM face Ajay Kothiyal joins BJP, calls it course correction
Mussoorie: Col Ajay Kothiyal (retd), the Aam Aadmi Party's presumptive chief minister in the recently concluded Uttarakhand on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, declaring that hKothiyal'sprevious decision to enrol in AAP was a mistake and the decision to join the BJP, “course correction”. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said 700 supporters of Col Kothiyal were also joining the BJP. Ajay Kothiyal joined AAP in April 2021 and was presented as the party's chief ministerial face.
-
Fashion designer jumps to death from 14th floor of building
A 25-year-old fashion designer allegedly jumped to death from the 14th floor of the a native of Karnal in Haryana, building Charu Khurana was staying in on Gurugram-Faridabad road here, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as a native of Karnal in Haryana, Charu Khurana. She had moved to Gurugram in search of a job and had been living at a rented flat in Valley View Estate, Gwal Pahari, for about a month-and-a-half, they said.
-
Authorities raze ‘illegal’ structure of Zila Panchayat member in Lucknow district
A day after the arrest of local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member Arun Yadav, the district administration and the Lucknow police demolished illegal constructions done by Yadav on the government land in Mankheda village under Mohanlalganj police station limits here on Tuesday. The Inspector in charge of Mohanlalganj police station, Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said Yadav and his accomplices had attacked the UP Special Task Force team in the wee hours on Saturday.
-
Thieves decamp with ornaments worth over ₹15 lakh from jewellery shop in Lucknow
A gang of burglars fled with silver and gold jewellery worth over ₹15 lakh as well as some cash after breaking into a jewellery shop in Sarojininagar area here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said police officials on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 2 am on Tuesday when a gang of burglars broke into Prateek Jewellers' shop in Ganganagar locality near Amausi village under Sarojininagar police station limits.
-
Govt, private MBBS interns demand parity in stipend
Mumbai The much-awaited orientation for the recently graduated MBBS students is taking place across medical institutes in the state. However, the difference in stipend being offered by these institutes to the interns has once again raised objections. While government medical colleges (GMCs) are paying a monthly stipend of ₹11,000 to their MBBS interns, several private medical institutes are not doing the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics