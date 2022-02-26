‘Offence against all women’: Clubhouse app case accused denied bail

MUMBAI: A Mumbai sessions court rejected the bail plea of 19-year-old Akash Suyal, accused of passing offensive comments against women and a particular community on the Clubhouse application, observing that it is an offence against all women.

On the chatrooms created on Clubhouse application, participants allegedly made derogatory statements about women and talked about auctioning of their body parts. Suyal, a higher secondary school (HSC) pass out, was using an ID ‘Kira XD’, which was the moderator of two groups. Based on a woman’s complaint, the Cyber Cell police registered a case on January 19 and the police arrested Akash Suyal, Jaishnav Kakkar, 20, and Yash Parashar, 22, from Haryana on January 22.

Rejecting his bail plea, the court said, “The offence is not committed against any individual. It is an offence against all women. Therefore, if the accused is granted bail when the investigation is going on, it will create hurdles in investigations.”

While Kakkar and Parashar were granted bail by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Bandra, the bail plea of Suyal was rejected after which he approached the Sessions Court. The Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected his bail plea.

Additional Sessions Judge, Sanjashree J Gharat in the detailed order that became available on Saturday, observed that Suyal was using defamatory, derogatory language about womanhood. Moreover, during the course of investigation it is also revealed that two IDs of the accused on the Clubhouse were closed by the app for violation of conditions by the accused.

Suyal filed for bail arguing that he was falsely implicated in the case. His counsel argued that interrogation is already completed and he is in judicial custody. He is a young boy going to college, unwarranted custody will spoil his educational career and future, the counsel said, adding there are no chances of tampering with evidence.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea through assistant public prosecutor, Kalpana Hire, arguing that the accused might tamper with evidence. If he is released on bail, it will create hurdles in further investigation and arrest of the co-accused. The issue is sensitive relating to defamatory statements against womanhood. Suyal created several chat IDs on Clubhouse App and opened discussion and made defamatory statements against women.

The case has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 195 (A) (threatening a person to give false evidence), 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (D) (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (defamation) and section 67 of IT Act.