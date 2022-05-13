Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Old water tank in Dombivli MIDC lying unused for years
mumbai news

Old water tank in Dombivli MIDC lying unused for years

Amidst water shortage during the summer in the Dombivli MIDC region, residents have requested the MIDC to utilise its old water storage tank that is lying unused for several years; official says proposal to redevelop water tank is awaiting government sanction
The old water tank in Dombivli MIDC that has been lying unused for years. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 13, 2022 07:12 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Dombivli

Amidst water shortage during the summer in the Dombivli MIDC region, residents have requested the MIDC to utilise its old water storage tank that has been lying unused for several years.

The water tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres was built in 1980. “This tank is lying unused and we have written to the authority to use it. There is a plan ready by the MIDC to redevelop the water tank. However, we have no idea why its implementation is delayed,” said Raju Nalawade, social activist, Dombivli MIDC.

The water tank is located in a 4,850sqm area.

“If the proposal for building a new water tank was implemented on time, the authority could have managed the water shortage issue in the 27 villages,” said Sandip Choughule, 39, a resident of Bhopar village, Dombivli.

As per the data acquired through Right to Information by Nalawade in December 2021, there are 1,993 illegal water connections in Dombivli MIDC and there is also 14% of water leakages reported.

RELATED STORIES

“This is also another reason for water shortage which the authority is completely neglecting,” added Nalawade.

Dombivli MIDC region executive engineer Ramesh Patil said, “There is a proposal sent to redevelop the water tank. However, the implementation is pending as it is awaiting government sanction. Once the sanctioning part is done, the water tank will be rebuilt and put to use.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP