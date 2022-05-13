Old water tank in Dombivli MIDC lying unused for years

Amidst water shortage during the summer in the Dombivli MIDC region, residents have requested the MIDC to utilise its old water storage tank that has been lying unused for several years.

The water tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres was built in 1980. “This tank is lying unused and we have written to the authority to use it. There is a plan ready by the MIDC to redevelop the water tank. However, we have no idea why its implementation is delayed,” said Raju Nalawade, social activist, Dombivli MIDC.

The water tank is located in a 4,850sqm area.

“If the proposal for building a new water tank was implemented on time, the authority could have managed the water shortage issue in the 27 villages,” said Sandip Choughule, 39, a resident of Bhopar village, Dombivli.

As per the data acquired through Right to Information by Nalawade in December 2021, there are 1,993 illegal water connections in Dombivli MIDC and there is also 14% of water leakages reported.

“This is also another reason for water shortage which the authority is completely neglecting,” added Nalawade.

Dombivli MIDC region executive engineer Ramesh Patil said, “There is a proposal sent to redevelop the water tank. However, the implementation is pending as it is awaiting government sanction. Once the sanctioning part is done, the water tank will be rebuilt and put to use.”

