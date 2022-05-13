Old water tank in Dombivli MIDC lying unused for years
Amidst water shortage during the summer in the Dombivli MIDC region, residents have requested the MIDC to utilise its old water storage tank that has been lying unused for several years.
The water tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres was built in 1980. “This tank is lying unused and we have written to the authority to use it. There is a plan ready by the MIDC to redevelop the water tank. However, we have no idea why its implementation is delayed,” said Raju Nalawade, social activist, Dombivli MIDC.
The water tank is located in a 4,850sqm area.
“If the proposal for building a new water tank was implemented on time, the authority could have managed the water shortage issue in the 27 villages,” said Sandip Choughule, 39, a resident of Bhopar village, Dombivli.
As per the data acquired through Right to Information by Nalawade in December 2021, there are 1,993 illegal water connections in Dombivli MIDC and there is also 14% of water leakages reported.
“This is also another reason for water shortage which the authority is completely neglecting,” added Nalawade.
Dombivli MIDC region executive engineer Ramesh Patil said, “There is a proposal sent to redevelop the water tank. However, the implementation is pending as it is awaiting government sanction. Once the sanctioning part is done, the water tank will be rebuilt and put to use.”
Select Navi Mumbai civic school students to be coached by Tendulkar academy at DY Patil Stadium
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon provide cricket coaching to students from its civic schools. NMMC is in the process of entering into an agreement with Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy and DY Patil Stadium. As per the agreement, 15-20 students from NMMC civic schools will be provided coaching by the TMGA at the stadium. NMMC has envisioned having both girls and boys teams to undergo training at the academy.
PMC to appoint IT nodal officers in all its departments
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to appoint IT nodal officers in all the departments as it will help to publish maximum information online and provide easy access to residents. General administration departments deputy commissioner Sachin Ithape issued a circular to all the departments and instructed them to appoint two officers from each department as IT nodal officers.
LU student enters India Book of Records for playing guitar while paragliding
A third-semester MBA student of the Lucknow University, Divyansh Kumar Srivastava, 21, has made an entry into India Book of Records in both cultural and adventure categories for playing guitar and singing while paragliding. “I'm quite thrilled with this achievement,” said Sitapur native Divyansh who set a record of singing “Luka Chuppi Bahut Hui” song and playing guitar while paragliding for 100 seconds at Naukuchiatal in Nainital, Uttarakhand in March this year.
UP: Rare Arctic bird spotted in Prayagraj
A rare Arctic migratory bird Red-necked phalarope has been spotted and clicked in Prayagraj—a city witnessing record-breaking heat wave this summer. The small, dainty shorebird usually breeds on the Arctic tundra and during autumn migrates inland or on the ocean stopping on lakes while on its way. They take a round trip, covering thousands of miles from Arctic regions, and return for breeding. Red-necked phalarope's conservative status is “Least Concern” i.e. facing lowest risk.
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets bail, day after arrest over demolition drive stir
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was on Friday granted bail by the Saket court in Delhi. Khan was arrested a day ago along with five others on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty during an anti-encroachment drive. In protest, markets in Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh remained shut on Friday.
