Omicron effect: Schools reluctant to begin offline classes

MUMBAI The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday released a circular confirming that school managements should start physical batches for their students starting Wednesday, December 15. Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Thane Zilla Parishad, which includes rural parts of Thane district, also announced that schools within their jurisdiction will reopen offline for classes 1 to 7 on Wednesday.

This decision, however, was not received well by schools across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with many worried about handling more students on campus at a time when the country is witnessing rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported eight new Omicron cases taking the state’s tally to 28. All eight patients reported on Tuesday had no history of international travel, unlike the previous 20.

“Hybrid classes are easier with smaller batch strength, but balancing physical and virtual classrooms becomes difficult,” a principal of an ICSE school said, wishing to remain anonymous. “Unlike older children who can be told to follow rules, young children simultaneously in physical and virtual classrooms will be tough to handle,” she added.

Rupa Roy, principal of Balmohan Vidyamandir in Dadar said the school has begun prepping for physical classes for grades 1 to 7, but are awaiting consent forms from parents before starting hybrid classes. “For the time being, classes for lower grades will run online only and once our work is done and we have enough numbers through consent forms, we will start physical classes,” she said.

A handful of state board schools, however, plan to start physical classes for classes 5 to 7 by gauging how many students show up over the next few days.

Some schools reached out to parents, and many decided to continue with online classes for the time being. “Parents share the same concern as us—safety of children, especially the younger ones,” said Jose Kurien, regional director (western zone II), DAV Public Schools. “It’ll be impossible to maintain Covid protocols on campus without being strict with the students, but that will be unfair to the children. We’d rather continue the online classes for the time being and focus on hybrid classes for the older students.”

In the last week of November, the state cabinet decided to reopen schools in the physical mode for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and classes 1 to 7 in urban areas starting December 1, while the older classes had already been following the hybrid model since October 4. This move was delayed by two weeks by BMC taking into account rising Omicron cases in the state.

“Reopening schools means starting school buses for students. This poses a new problem, as there is no way to ensure Covid protocols are followed within the bus. We’ve spoken to parents and a majority of them are comfortable with continuing classes in the online mode,” said Rohan Bhatt, chairman, Children’s Academy group of schools.

On November 30, the Association of ICSE Schools in Maharashtra had released a statement clarifying that most ICSE schools in the city will remain busy until December 16 with the first semester exams and can take a call on reopening for younger students only after December 21.

“As per the government notification, maintaining six-feet social distance in classrooms means schools need to make arrangements but for the time being, teachers too are busy with invigilation duty for board exams. We therefore request the government to allow ICSE schools to take a call and reopen schools either on December 21, or post-Christmas holidays in January 2022,” said a statement signed by Perin Bagli, secretary of the association.

Some parent-teacher associations objected to BMC’s new circular. “Teachers are already struggling with hybrid classes for the older batches and without consulting schools and teachers, the government has now decided to bring more students back to school. At present, everyone is concerned about rising Omicron cases and instead of rethinking its decision the government is forcing this move on everyone. Sadly, not once did the government consult parents or schools before announcing the move,” said Arundhati Chavan, president of Parent-Teachers Association United Forum.

“College students are allowed to attend classes only if they are vaccinated, but school students are not vaccinated, despite which there is eagerness among authorities to reopen schools. Is the government or school management ready to take responsibility of the students’ health,” said Anubha Sahai, president, India Wide Parents Association.

Keeping in mind the government order, some schools have taken steps to start classes for students from standard 6 and 7. BK Birla Public School, Kalyan, said it has made all necessary preparations to reopen for classes 6 and 7 on Wednesday. “We will gradually reopen for the rest of the school,” a member of the school management said.

Ranjana Jangra, principal, BK Birla Public School, said, “Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has given confirmation to start schools from Thursday (December 16) onwards. We are prepared to start classes in the hybrid mode as more than 50% of parents have given consent.” Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has asked all schools within its jurisdiction to reopen for classes 1 to 7 from Thursday onwards.

