Omicron scare: 118 international passengers not traceable by Thane civic body

From among the 2004 international passengers who have arrived in Thane, 118 have not been traced till now. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has shared the list of non-traceable passengers with the State government as it has received the passenger database from airport authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the State’s focus is only on those traveling from countries of concern, TMC has mandatorily tested all international travellers on the seventh day after their arrival to India.

According to TMC officials, the list of untraceable passengers exists because the travellers have provided international contact numbers or incomplete addresses. This makes it difficult to know their health conditions.

“Many of the contact numbers are either switched off or out of coverage. In some cases, the address only includes Pin Code or name of the ward. None of these are helpful to trace the passengers. Moreover, we receive the list from the airport authority on the third day after these passengers have arrived in the city. This makes it difficult to keep a tab as many would have gone to other states or cities as they have come down only for a particular reason,” said a senior official from TMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TMC has around 600 passengers who are due to be tested on the seventh day; 245 have tested negative.

“We have prepared a list of 2,004 passengers. Among these, around 1,730 are from the countries of concern. Those arriving from at-risk countries are tested at the airport. We get a list of passengers whom we trace and test on the seventh day of their arrival. We also have a team that closely monitors their health up until the 14th day. Till now, all the RT-PCR reports have been negative for Covid,” said Dr Prasad Patil, medical officer, TMC.

TMC is conducting an RT-PCR test on all passengers arriving within Thane city. However, as those coming from countries that are not at risk are not tested at the airport, they continue to show reluctance when TMC officials request for a test on the seventh day as they are not even under home quarantine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We submit a separate list of untraceable passengers and also a regular update on the status of all passengers to the district and State officials,” added Patil.

Meanwhile, two international travellers and three close contacts of another international traveller tested positive in Navi Mumbai for Covid out of the total 195 international travellers from high-risk countries tested.

According to the protocols, the housing societies where they stay have been completely sealed by the corporation. Meanwhile, three close contacts of a high-risk traveller has also been found positive while the traveller himself was found to be negative.

“When any case of high-risk traveller is found positive, we send it to genome sequencing for confirming if it is an Omicron variant. Unless a negative report comes, one should consider it to be a case of Omicron and take necessary precautions. There is no need to spread panic if an international traveller is found positive. Only following all Covid protocols is important. We have increased the vigilance of people gathering without masks and are also keeping a watch over marriage halls. Till now, we have fined a mall as well as a banquet hall of ₹50,000 fine for not following the Covid protocols,” Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Inputs by Raina Shine)