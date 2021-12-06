Omicron scare: 2 more close contacts of Nigeria returnee in Kalyan, Dombivli test positive

With two more close contacts of a Nigeria returnee found positive for Covid, the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli now have six international travellers and four of their close contacts positive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a press conference here on Monday Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, claimed that the health employees will conduct surprise visits to those in home isolation and will take strict action against those not following norms under the Epidemic Act.

Last week, six returnees – four from Nigeria, one from Russia and one from Nepal – tested positive for Covid. Four close contacts of the Nigeria returnees have also tested positive. All their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

“Two of the four close contacts are in Hyderabad while other two are in Kalyan,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

KDMC has received a list of 295 travellers who returned from foreign countries. It has carried out the RT-PCR of 88 returnees, of which 34 tested negative while the reports of the others are awaited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have not been able to reach out 109 travellers and our health department is working round the clock to trace them. We have prepared an SOP for returnees from at risk and high-risk countries. They should strictly home quarantine themselves. Our staff will call them regularly and give surprise visits to check if they are following the home isolation norms,” said Suryavanshi.

“If any of them tests positive, they will be taken to institutional quarantine. Housing societies are requested to ensure home quarantine is followed strictly. Those not abiding by the norms will face action,” added Suryavanshi.

The civic chief also urged people to come forward for Covid vaccination in the coming days. “We have managed to finish 72% of the first dose and 53% of the second. We want to increase this in the coming days for which people should come forward and also put forward requests for vaccination camps,” added Suryavanshi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has 654 passengers who have travelled from high-risk countries till now. Among these, 185 have been tested on the seventh day, all of them turning negative but continue to be under quarantine.