Omicron scare: Thane civic body to increase antigen, RT-PCR testing in city

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has planned to increase the number of antigen and RT-PCR testing in the city. Amid Omicron scare, a special meeting was held by Thane municipal commissioner, Dr Vipin Sharma, with the health department and task force on Wednesday. It was decided that a daily tab on travellers from countries of concern will be made and all provisions and medical facilities have to be kept handy.

Moreover, strict testing at prominent bus stops across the city will be implemented to ensure only those who are fully vaccinated travel by Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) buses.

A special set up at SATIS, Lokmanya Nagar, Wagle Estate and Kalwa depots will be made to check the vaccination certificate of those traveling by buses. These being the most frequented or busy routes, and the main halt for buses in the city, regular checks have been initiated by the TMC at TMT bus stops.

“All Covid protocols have to be strictly implemented and moreover all those working in the major markets within the city should be vaccinated. All assistant commissioners have to conduct a ward-level meeting and ensure that those without masks are fined. As the number of people traveling through buses is increasing, the transport department should ensure only those fully vaccinated be allowed to travel by buses,” said Sharma.

Instructions have been given to all concerned officers to make provisions for medicines, ventilators, oxygen facilities and other medical requirements including ambulances at the Parking Plaza Covid facility.

Sharma also instructed the concerned officials to make daily calls to travellers and monitor their health. “Timely RT-PCR tests need to be conducted and if need be the travellers should be quarantined. Meanwhile, their high-risk contacts should also be traced and monitored,” said Sharma.