On Maharashtra Day, Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday paid tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at the Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, and son and state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

“Paid floral tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement on the occasion of the Maharashtra Day,” Uddhav tweeted.

The Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, commonly known as Samiti, was formed in the year 1956. It was an organisation that showed support for a separate Marathi speaking state in Western and Central India.

Some of the well-known activists of the Samiti were Shreedhar Mahadev Joshi, Narayan Ganesh Gore, and Uddhavrao Patil among others.

The trigger to the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement started when then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru declared Mumbai as a union territory.

This led to people coming out on the streets to protest and the movement took an aggressive turn. A total of 106 members of the movement sacrificed their lives in police firing.

The samiti achieved its objective on May 1, 1960, when Maharashtra was formed along with Mumbai, and since then this day is being celebrated as Maharashtra Day, which is currently in its 62nd year.

The state formation day is as a public holiday in Maharashtra. On Sunday, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the National Flag at a function held in Mumbai. Koshyari also inspected the Ceremonial Parade and read out his speech in Marathi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Maharashtra day and said the state made phenomenal contributions to national progress.

“Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra,” Modi tweeted.