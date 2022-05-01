On Maharashtra Day, Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday paid tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at the Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, and son and state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.
“Paid floral tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement on the occasion of the Maharashtra Day,” Uddhav tweeted.
The Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, commonly known as Samiti, was formed in the year 1956. It was an organisation that showed support for a separate Marathi speaking state in Western and Central India.
Some of the well-known activists of the Samiti were Shreedhar Mahadev Joshi, Narayan Ganesh Gore, and Uddhavrao Patil among others.
The trigger to the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement started when then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru declared Mumbai as a union territory.
This led to people coming out on the streets to protest and the movement took an aggressive turn. A total of 106 members of the movement sacrificed their lives in police firing.
The samiti achieved its objective on May 1, 1960, when Maharashtra was formed along with Mumbai, and since then this day is being celebrated as Maharashtra Day, which is currently in its 62nd year.
The state formation day is as a public holiday in Maharashtra. On Sunday, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the National Flag at a function held in Mumbai. Koshyari also inspected the Ceremonial Parade and read out his speech in Marathi.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Maharashtra day and said the state made phenomenal contributions to national progress.
“Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra,” Modi tweeted.
-
Decades after SC ruling, Bengaluru vendors still await registration
Street vendors in Bengaluru are in peril and are still awaiting formal registration and demarcation, decades after the apex court ruling that allowed the street vendors across the country to do business freely until the creation of vending zones. A vendor told Deccan Herald that even the identity cards have not helped much as they have just mentioned vague locations and a few cards do not even have a mention of the place of business.
-
Maharashtra minister warns mask rule will be back if Covid cases rise
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said if coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state, the mandatory mask rule will return. While the state has the highest number of overall cases in the country with over 78.7 lakh infections registered so far, the daily tally has been below 200 since late March. On Saturday, it reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one death.
-
Brain-dead due to bullet injury, 6-yr-old girl’s organs donated to save lives
The parents of a six-year-old brain-dead girl, undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, agreed to donate her organs that are likely to help at least six persons suffering from end-stage organ failure in need of a transplant, according to her doctors. The girl, one of the six children of a Noida-based tailor, was brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre at 11.30pm on Wednesday, with a head injury.
-
Covid-19 Updates on May 1, 2022: Containment zones return to Bengaluru
After a long time, containment zones returned to Bengaluru with the city seeing three of them – two in Mahadevapura and one in Bengaluru South. During the third wave, Bengaluru had 100 containment zones. Also, after many days of zero deaths, two deaths due to Covid-19 were reported. A 42-year-old man from Vijayapura and a 67-year-old woman from Belagavi were among the deceased. Bot were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).
-
Will support fight to include Marathi-speaking K'taka areas in Maha: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said they would continue to support the fight of Marathi-speaking people residing in border areas of neighbouring Karnataka to include those places in Maharashtra. He was addressing a gathering in Pune city on the occasion of Maharashtra's foundation day. The western state was formed on this day in 1960. The case of Maharashtra-Karnataka bounding dispute is pending before the Supreme Court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics