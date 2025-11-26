MUMBAI: A 59-year-old man died and 13 others, including five fire brigade personnel, were hospitalised after chlorine gas leaked from an old cylinder in Vasai East on Tuesday afternoon, triggering panic in the densely populated Diwanman area. One dead, 13 hospitalised due to Chlorine gas leak in Vasai

According to the fire brigade, the leak was reported around 3.30 pm from a 10 to 15-year-old chlorine cylinder kept near a municipal water tank close to Diwanman crematorium. Toxic green fumes coming from the cylinder quickly spread to nearby residential buildings and the adjoining road, causing breathlessness, vomiting and eye irritation among several residents.

After being alerted, fire brigade personnel from the Suncity fire station rushed to the scene. “While trying to plug the leak, several firemen inhaled the fumes and had to be rushed for treatment,” resident deputy collector Subhash Bagde, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, said.

According to officials, 14 people were taken to three nearby hospitals. Dev Kantilal Pardiwal, 59, a resident of Diwanman, succumbed due to exposure to strong fumes. His wife, Manisha, 55, is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of another hospital.

Among those hospitalised are fire station in-charge Vijay Rane, 53, firemen Kalpesh Patil, 41, and Kunal Patil, 28, and drivers Pramod Patil, 43, and Sachin More, the latter was later discharged.

The others injured include Priya Rathod, 14, Anish Solanki, 15, Nazneem Dogaria, 17, Anjali Rathod, 19, Kantilal Mistry, 75, Pushpa Mistry, 72, and Shanta Solanki, 62, officials said, adding that their condition is stable.

Eyewitnesses said the gas spread rapidly to the buildings behind the tank and affected commuters on the road, after which emergency teams from the fire department, police and the municipal health department rushed to the spot and sealed off the area to restrict entry and prevent further exposure.

Two firemen, Swapnil Dhag and Pankaj Satvi, managed to control the leak by continuously spraying water on the cylinder before pushing it into a nearby pond. The cylinder was later removed and destroyed in the Suncity mangroves, said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police of Vasai-Virar, Pournima Chaugule Shringi, said that an accidental death report has been registered and that the incident is being investigated. The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has ordered an inquiry into the incident.