1 killed, 10 injured in violent clashes in Maharashta’s Akola; Sec 144 imposed

One person was killed and at least 10 were injured in a violent clash between two groups over a dispute in Maharashtra’s Akola on Saturday night, police said. The two groups pelted stones against each other and the mob set afire several vehicles in the area. (ANI)

District collector Neema Arora informed that the district administration has imposed Section 144 of Cr PC in the city after the incident.

It was said that the clash erupted after an argument ensued between two groups over a minor dispute at Harharpeth of old city. Subsequently, several people gathered in the area and both the groups pelted stones against each other and the mob set afire several four-wheelers and motorcycles in the area.

A large crowd marched to the Old City police station after the violent incident. Police started using force to bring the the situation under control. The tension in the area continued even after 12 midnight. To control the situation, police used tear gas and opened fire to the violent mobs.

All the injured, which include a lady police constable, were rushed to the local civil hospital, where two are reported to be critical.

Senior police officials, including superintendent of police (SP), Sandeep Ghuge rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. A video that went viral purportedly showed two groups pelting stones and creating a ruckus on the streets.“Now the situation is under control,” said Monika Raut, the additional SP of Akola.