One tonne beef seized, three held in Palghar

MUMBAI: In yet another incident that brings to the fore the illegal slaughter of cattle for trade in beef, the Manor police late night Sunday seized 1,000kg of beef, rescued two cattle including a cow, and arrested three persons for allegedly smuggling the banned cattle meat worth Rs8.92 lakh in Palghar.

Based on a tip-off, the Manor police late night Sunday chased a car and a tempo carrying the banned cattle meat plus two cattle near Tenn naka. The cattle thieves tried to collide their vehicles with the police car and pelted stones at the police team but the latter succeeded in nabbing Shabbir Ahmed Shagir Ahmed Sheikh, 50; Sharif Hanif Qureishi, 35; and Tabrez Farooq Shaikh, 22 – all residents of Bhiwandi in Thane district.

The trio was arrested under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 379 (theft), 353 (assaulting a public servant on duty), 279(rash driving), 337 and 338(hurt) and 429 (maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); the State Animal Preservation Act, 1965; and the State Animal Protection Act, 1995. When produced before the Palghar court on Monday, the trio was remanded to police custody, said senior police inspector Pradeep Kasbe of Manor police station.

Meanwhile over a span of six months, nearly 800 cows, bulls and other cattle belonging to about 200 owners were stolen from Dahanu, Palghar, Vikramgadh and other areas of Palghar district. The cattle were to be smuggled to illegal slaughterhouses in Bhiwandi while the nearly 1 tonne of beef that was seized was meant to be sold to roadside dhabas and other illegal eateries.

To address the concerns of the 200-odd owners whose cattle were stolen and who were deprived of their means of livelihood (selling milk), Rajendra Gavit, MP from Palghar; on Monday held a meeting with Prakash Gaikwad, additional superintendent of police (ADSP), Palghar; and the said owners wherein he revealed that a whopping 800 cattle had been stolen over a span of just six months in Palghar district.

Gavit blamed the Palghar police for failing to curb the growing cattle thefts and alleged that the police are taking the matter very lightly. The farmers whose cattle have been stolen have been deprived of their means of livelihood even as the stolen cattle have been sent to and slaughtered in illegal abbatoirs in Bhiwandi, Gavit said.

However, Gaikwad maintained that the Palghar police were helpless as recruitment had stopped during the pandemic and there was less manpower and a heavy workload to tackle.