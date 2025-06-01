MUMBAI: The Dadar metropolitan magistrate court found a woman guilty of stealing jewellery from the house where she worked as a domestic help, and sentenced her to a year in prison. The case was registered in 2017, and on May 26 the court passed the order once enough evidence tied the crime to the woman. One year jail for domestic help who stole from employer’s house

In August 2017, a couple in Parel found 171 grams of gold and 2.2 carats of diamond jewellery missing from their house, and registered a complaint against their 33-year-old domestic help, accusing her of theft.

After investigating the matter, police recovered some of the gold from an acquaintance of the accused and found the rest with two jewellers to whom it had been allegedly pawned. Upon questioning, the three revealed that the accused had given them the ornaments.

The woman’s advocates argued that she was falsely accused, adding that she had not been paid her salary for two months. The defence claimed that the couple had filed a false case after the accused demanded her salary.

However, the court convicted her and said, “The essential chain of evidence required to connect the accused to the crime has been fully connected by the seizures made by the police.”

When the defence sought leniency because the woman had a young daughter and a family, the court was sympathetic and sentenced her to one year in prison and imposed a fine of ₹20,000.