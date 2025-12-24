Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

One-fourth of WR services to be cancelled this Saturday

ByAteeq Shaikh
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 06:48 am IST

The WR began a month-long infrastructure upgrade on December 20 night, which will continue until January 18, affecting both suburban and outstation trains.

Mumbai: Suburban train services on the Western Railway (WR) will be significantly disrupted on Saturday due to ongoing work for the sixth rail line between Kandivali and Borivali, with over 300 local trains, nearly one-fourth of the total services, set to be cancelled.

Mumbai... 02 May 2012.... News... Trains on all the tracks are halted due to the technical problem between Churchgate and Marine Lines station causing half an hour delay for local trains on Western Railway in the evening on Wednesday... HT photo by Mahendra Parikh (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai... 02 May 2012.... News... Trains on all the tracks are halted due to the technical problem between Churchgate and Marine Lines station causing half an hour delay for local trains on Western Railway in the evening on Wednesday... HT photo by Mahendra Parikh (Hindustan Times)

The WR began a month-long infrastructure upgrade on December 20 night, which will continue until January 18, affecting both suburban and outstation trains.

According to WR Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, a major non-interlocking block has been planned for the commissioning of an electronic interlocking panel at Borivali. The block will be undertaken on both slow lines from 11 pm on Friday to 7 am on Saturday. In addition, a speed restriction will be imposed on the Dahisar-bound fast line from Kandivali from 11 pm on Friday till midnight on Saturday.

Due to the block, several suburban services will remain cancelled, while 40 Borivali-bound trains originating from Churchgate after 9.30 pm on Friday and up to 9 am on Saturday will terminate at Goregaon.

In total, 317 suburban services will be cancelled over the two days. The WR operates just over 1,400 suburban services daily on its 123.78-km-long Mumbai suburban network, meaning around 22.5% of services will be unavailable.

Railway officials clarified that these disruptions are in addition to changes already announced for outstation trains last week.

“Any further impact on suburban services will be communicated in due course. For December 31, all efforts are being made to avoid unusual cancellations to ensure commuter convenience during New Year celebrations,” the spokesperson said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / One-fourth of WR services to be cancelled this Saturday
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Mumbai's Western Railway will face significant disruptions on Saturday, with over 300 local trains cancelled due to work on the sixth rail line. This month-long upgrade affects both suburban and outstation services, with 22.5% of daily operations impacted. Officials are working to minimize further cancellations, particularly for New Year celebrations.