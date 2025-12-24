One-fourth of WR services to be cancelled this Saturday

Mumbai: Suburban train services on the Western Railway (WR) will be significantly disrupted on Saturday due to ongoing work for the sixth rail line between Kandivali and Borivali, with over 300 local trains, nearly one-fourth of the total services, set to be cancelled. Mumbai... 02 May 2012.... News... Trains on all the tracks are halted due to the technical problem between Churchgate and Marine Lines station causing half an hour delay for local trains on Western Railway in the evening on Wednesday... HT photo by Mahendra Parikh (Hindustan Times)

The WR began a month-long infrastructure upgrade on December 20 night, which will continue until January 18, affecting both suburban and outstation trains.

According to WR Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, a major non-interlocking block has been planned for the commissioning of an electronic interlocking panel at Borivali. The block will be undertaken on both slow lines from 11 pm on Friday to 7 am on Saturday. In addition, a speed restriction will be imposed on the Dahisar-bound fast line from Kandivali from 11 pm on Friday till midnight on Saturday.

Due to the block, several suburban services will remain cancelled, while 40 Borivali-bound trains originating from Churchgate after 9.30 pm on Friday and up to 9 am on Saturday will terminate at Goregaon.

In total, 317 suburban services will be cancelled over the two days. The WR operates just over 1,400 suburban services daily on its 123.78-km-long Mumbai suburban network, meaning around 22.5% of services will be unavailable.

Railway officials clarified that these disruptions are in addition to changes already announced for outstation trains last week.

“Any further impact on suburban services will be communicated in due course. For December 31, all efforts are being made to avoid unusual cancellations to ensure commuter convenience during New Year celebrations,” the spokesperson said.