One-fourth posts of inspectors, one-fifth of constabulary in Mumbai police force vacant

Mumbai: Statistics released by the Mumbai police in their annual crime conference on Tuesday revealed that about one-fourth of sanctioned posts in the inspector cadre and about one-fifth of the sanctioned posts in the constabulary are vacant.

Of the 5,404 sanctioned posts, 1,326 are vacant (24.53℅) in the inspector cadre, which comprises sub-inspectors, assistant inspectors and inspectors. The maximum number of vacancies was in the category of sub-inspectors — 908 of the 3,279 sanctioned posts.

Constabulary, which forms the backbone of ground-level policing, also has a high number of vacant posts. Of the total sanctioned strength of 40,622 posts, 33,236 — comprising police constables, police naiks, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors — are filled, leaving 18.18℅ or 7,386 posts vacant.

These vacancies include 5,141 entry-level posts of police constables and 1,494 posts of head constables — both of which play an important role in maintaining law and order.

Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale who announced these figures during the annual crime conference, said the city police force was also facing a shortage of assistant commissioners. Of the sanctioned strength of 128 posts of assistant commissioners, only 95 are filled, leaving 33 posts vacant.

Nagrale attributed the vacancy in the force due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown and restrictions. “The recruitment process has delayed due to lockdowns in 2020 and 2021,” he said.

Once restrictions were eased after the second Covid wave in 2021, the written examination and physical tests for recruitment of 1,076 police constables and 156 police drivers took place in November. The shortlisted candidates underwent physical tests in January. The new recruits are expected to join soon, he added.

The Mumbai police has also recruited 281 candidates on compassionate grounds after their parents died in the line of police duty, Nagrale said.

The India Justice Report 2020, which ranks states on the basis of social justice delivery pillars — judiciary, prisons, legal aid and police — saw Maharashtra drop several positions between the 2019 and 2020 assessments, as the number of officer and constabulary vacancy increased and the number of women officers and rural police stations decreased. Nationally, however, the overall vacancy in police decreased from 22% in 2017 to 20% in 2020.

Retired IPS officer Meeran Borwankar said, “PSIs, APIs, PIs are the backbone of the police investigation. So many vacancies at this level are very detrimental to the cause and quality of investigation. If we want citizen-friendly policing, these vacancies must be filled at the earliest.”

Former IPS officer and lawyer YP Singh said that while vacancies would see an annual cycle due to retirements and early exits, the current number had “no justification.” “Even though police was exempt from lockdown provisions, however at best a vacancy position of about 2,500 would have been acceptable but not 8,500 vacancies. Accountability for this ought to be fixed.”

“If you don’t fill up the vacancies then what is the point in creating the posts? The kind of responsibilities are increasing and additional work is being entrusted to policemen every day and therefore the government should fill the posts at the earliest,” former IPS officer K P Raghuvansi said, adding that the Covid situation has improved and that vacant posts should be filled at the earliest.