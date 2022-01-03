One-year-old boy drowns to death at home in Bhiwandi

A one-year-old boy drowned to death in a bucket filled with water at his own house in Bhiwandi on Sunday while his mother was busy in the kitchen.

Bhoiwada police registered an accidental death report in the case after investigation.

The boy has been identified as Dilkash Ansari, a resident of Deunagar in Bhoiwada, Bhiwandi.

On Sunday evening, he was playing with his six siblings, but later when all the siblings started watching cartoon shows on TV, his mother went to the kitchen to cook. The boy went crawling to the bathroom and accidentally fell into the big bucket that was full of water.

An officer from Bhoiwada police station said, “When the boy’s mother started looking for him, she found him in the bucket. They took him to the hospital where he was declared dead. The hospital authorities informed us. With the statement of the woman and on further investigation, we registered an accidental death report in the case.”

