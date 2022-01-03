Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / One-year-old boy drowns to death at home in Bhiwandi
mumbai news

One-year-old boy drowns to death at home in Bhiwandi

A one-year-old boy drowns to death in a bucket filled with water at his own house in Bhiwandi on Sunday while his mother was busy in the kitchen
Bhoiwada police in Bhiwandi registered an accidental death report after a one-year-old drowns to death by falling in a bucked filled with water at his own home on Sunday. (HT FILE)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 09:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bhiwandi

A one-year-old boy drowned to death in a bucket filled with water at his own house in Bhiwandi on Sunday while his mother was busy in the kitchen.

Bhoiwada police registered an accidental death report in the case after investigation.

The boy has been identified as Dilkash Ansari, a resident of Deunagar in Bhoiwada, Bhiwandi.

On Sunday evening, he was playing with his six siblings, but later when all the siblings started watching cartoon shows on TV, his mother went to the kitchen to cook. The boy went crawling to the bathroom and accidentally fell into the big bucket that was full of water.

An officer from Bhoiwada police station said, “When the boy’s mother started looking for him, she found him in the bucket. They took him to the hospital where he was declared dead. The hospital authorities informed us. With the statement of the woman and on further investigation, we registered an accidental death report in the case.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP