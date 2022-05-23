Online apps extort ₹15L from engineer despite repaying loan worth ₹3.85L
Mumbai: A Kalina resident has alleged that recovery agents extorted ₹15 lakh over and above the ₹3.5 lakh loan that he had taken in September 2021. The agents allegedly forced him to pay the additional amount by harassing and blackmailing him using his morphed obscene photos.
The app loan executives circulated his morphed nude photographs among his family, relatives, and colleagues to extort money, even after he repaid the loan amount, police officials said.
Dozens of agents even called and abused the complainant, a 32-year-old engineer who works for an elevator manufacturer at Andheri east, and his seniors at work and relatives, officials added.
West Region cyber police has registered an extortion case against dozens of recovery agents who work for 10 instant loan apps based on his complaint.
The complainant told the police that in September 2021 he started availing small loans from mobile apps and repaid the loan within the time stipulated with interests. He had submitted his personal and banking details for taking loans from these apps, which had also captured his live photo.
“Since March, the complainant started receiving abusive calls from various unknown mobile numbers to recover the loan money. After the complainant informed them that he had already paid the money, they claimed that the fact had not been updated on the apps therefore, he was coerced to pay the money again. They threatened to circulate morphed photos to his family, relatives and colleagues and post it on social media platforms if he failed to do so,” said a police officer.
As the complainant ignored their threats, the accused on April 28 sent his morphed nude photo to one of his friend’s wives and also sent objectionable messages to his relatives and friends. Following the unending harassment, the complainant finally approached the police.
In the FIR, the complainant named 10 mobile loan apps from which he had taken the loans and has also furnished details of over 50 mobile numbers of the loan recovery agents who harassed him and subjected him to tremendous mental pressure, forcing him to pay an additional ₹15 lakh.
The cyber police and investigators are in process of obtaining details of the loan apps from the service provider. Information has also been sought from the bank about the beneficiary bank accounts, said a police officer.
The Maharashtra cyber police have recently written to Google Play Store to remove 15 fraudulent loan apps from their platform.
-
Alliance partner Rajbhar takes pot shots at Akhilesh
LUCKNOW Attacking alliance partner Samajwadi Party and its the second time in 24 hours, chief Akhilesh Yadav, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday termed the ruckus by SP members during the governor's speech at the joint sitting of both houses of the UP legislature “improper”. I have been observing this for the last six years and don't feel good about it. The SP had won 111 seats.
-
Central Railways reviews monsoon precautions on Kalyan-Lonavla ghat section
Pune: The Central Railways has started monsoon preparedness works at the ghat section between Pune and Mumbai. It will mainly target landslide-prone areas on the south-east of the corridor — Karjat-Lonavla — and north-east — Kasara-Igatpuri. Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, CR, inspected the Kalyan-Lonavla section on Monday. He said the ghat sections are vulnerable to incidents of landslide and rockfall.
-
BMC readies isolation ward in Kasturba Hospital for monkeypox
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday set aside a 28-bed ward at Kasturba Hospital for the isolation of suspected monkeypox cases. “For isolation of suspected cases, a separate ward at Kasturba Hospital, ward no. 30 (28 Beds) is prepared, and their testing samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune,” the executive health officer, Dr Mangala Gomare, said in a media release.
-
Kirit Somaiya’s wife sues Sanjay Raut, seeks ₹100 crore in damages
The wife of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, Mumbai Medha Somaiya, on Monday filed a defamation suit against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for accusing her of being involved in the 'toilet scam' in an article published in the Marathi newspaper 'Saamana', of which the Rajya Sabha member is the editor in chief. She has sought ₹100 crore in damages.
-
Two-week summer school on geospatial science and technology begins at IIIT-A
A two-week long summer school on geospatial science and technology organised by Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) with support of National Geospatial Programme, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, began at Jhalwa campus here on Monday. Over the last three decades, the widespread adoption of geospatial technologies into various sectors has proven to be an effective enabler to meet these challenges, senior scientist from DST, New Delhi, Sudha Pandey said. Dr KP Singh proposed the vote of thanks.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics