Online apps extort 15L from engineer despite repaying loan worth 3.85L

Mumbai: A Kalina resident has alleged that recovery agents extorted ₹15 lakh over and above the ₹3.5 lakh loan that he had taken in September 2021. The agents allegedly forced him to pay the additional amount by harassing and blackmailing him using his morphed obscene photos.

The app loan executives circulated his morphed nude photographs among his family, relatives, and colleagues to extort money, even after he repaid the loan amount, police officials said.

Dozens of agents even called and abused the complainant, a 32-year-old engineer who works for an elevator manufacturer at Andheri east, and his seniors at work and relatives, officials added.

West Region cyber police has registered an extortion case against dozens of recovery agents who work for 10 instant loan apps based on his complaint.

The complainant told the police that in September 2021 he started availing small loans from mobile apps and repaid the loan within the time stipulated with interests. He had submitted his personal and banking details for taking loans from these apps, which had also captured his live photo.

“Since March, the complainant started receiving abusive calls from various unknown mobile numbers to recover the loan money. After the complainant informed them that he had already paid the money, they claimed that the fact had not been updated on the apps therefore, he was coerced to pay the money again. They threatened to circulate morphed photos to his family, relatives and colleagues and post it on social media platforms if he failed to do so,” said a police officer.

As the complainant ignored their threats, the accused on April 28 sent his morphed nude photo to one of his friend’s wives and also sent objectionable messages to his relatives and friends. Following the unending harassment, the complainant finally approached the police.

In the FIR, the complainant named 10 mobile loan apps from which he had taken the loans and has also furnished details of over 50 mobile numbers of the loan recovery agents who harassed him and subjected him to tremendous mental pressure, forcing him to pay an additional ₹15 lakh.

The cyber police and investigators are in process of obtaining details of the loan apps from the service provider. Information has also been sought from the bank about the beneficiary bank accounts, said a police officer.

The Maharashtra cyber police have recently written to Google Play Store to remove 15 fraudulent loan apps from their platform.