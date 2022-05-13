Only 3.78% people have taken booster dose against Covid in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhijit Bangar has urged the citizens to take their booster doses soon as this is the right time to take in case there is a fourth wave coming in June.

By August 2021, 1,94,568 people in the age group of 18-60 years in Navi Mumbai had already taken their both the doses of vaccination, yet only 7,356 people have got the booster dose till now. This is only 3.78% of those eligible for the precautionary dose.

Bangar said, “In a recent video conference, the State Task Force was of the same opinion that if the fourth wave is approaching, then this is the right time to go for the booster dose to stay protected. There is no reason for any apprehension for the vaccination as people have already taken the two doses.”

In Navi Mumbai, 8,970 health workers, 8,481 frontline workers, 32,525 senior citizens and 7,356 in the age group of 18-60 years have taken their booster dose so far.

“The major reason for people not coming forward is because of the lack of fear. In the third wave, people saw that it was not fatal and the recovery was soon. Also, there is a belief that Covid has gone while it is still pandemic and not endemic. Neither the next wave can be predicted nor can its severity be speculated. Hence, to be on the safer side, the booster dose should be taken,” a health officer said.

Meanwhile, with the schools having vacation, the frequency of the vaccination drive for the 12-plus years’ age group has also slowed down. Hence, the corporation has now started sending NMMC teachers to the residences of the children to urge them to get vaccinated at their nearest centres.

“For the age group of 12-15 years, initially there was a vaccine shortage and that had affected the drive. Now, we have the supply but the schools are shut. Meanwhile, for the 15-18 years’ age group, within eight days, we were able to cover 80% of the children with the first dose,” Bangar said. He added that, if required, anganwadi workers would also be roped in to visit the residences to urge the children to get vaccinated.

The target of the corporation is to vaccinate 47,459 children in the age group of 12-15 years, of which 38,731 (82%) have taken the first dose in one-and-a-half months and 26,751 have taken the second dose.