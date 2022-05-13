Only 3.78% people have taken booster dose against Covid in Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhijit Bangar has urged the citizens to take their booster doses soon as this is the right time to take in case there is a fourth wave coming in June.
By August 2021, 1,94,568 people in the age group of 18-60 years in Navi Mumbai had already taken their both the doses of vaccination, yet only 7,356 people have got the booster dose till now. This is only 3.78% of those eligible for the precautionary dose.
Bangar said, “In a recent video conference, the State Task Force was of the same opinion that if the fourth wave is approaching, then this is the right time to go for the booster dose to stay protected. There is no reason for any apprehension for the vaccination as people have already taken the two doses.”
In Navi Mumbai, 8,970 health workers, 8,481 frontline workers, 32,525 senior citizens and 7,356 in the age group of 18-60 years have taken their booster dose so far.
“The major reason for people not coming forward is because of the lack of fear. In the third wave, people saw that it was not fatal and the recovery was soon. Also, there is a belief that Covid has gone while it is still pandemic and not endemic. Neither the next wave can be predicted nor can its severity be speculated. Hence, to be on the safer side, the booster dose should be taken,” a health officer said.
Meanwhile, with the schools having vacation, the frequency of the vaccination drive for the 12-plus years’ age group has also slowed down. Hence, the corporation has now started sending NMMC teachers to the residences of the children to urge them to get vaccinated at their nearest centres.
“For the age group of 12-15 years, initially there was a vaccine shortage and that had affected the drive. Now, we have the supply but the schools are shut. Meanwhile, for the 15-18 years’ age group, within eight days, we were able to cover 80% of the children with the first dose,” Bangar said. He added that, if required, anganwadi workers would also be roped in to visit the residences to urge the children to get vaccinated.
The target of the corporation is to vaccinate 47,459 children in the age group of 12-15 years, of which 38,731 (82%) have taken the first dose in one-and-a-half months and 26,751 have taken the second dose.
-
Bengaluru Acid Attack: Accused arrested after two weeks from Tamil Nadu
Two weeks after he allegedly splashed one-litre acid at a woman he claimed to have loved for years, Nagesh has been arrested from Tamil Nadu. The victim claimed that he attacked her after she rejected his marriage proposal.
-
TB activists start monthly meetings to resolve issues faced by TB patients
Mumbai: With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic causing a setback for the country's programme to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), non-government organisations (NGO), TB activists, survivors, and officers will hold a meeting every month to discuss the needs and challenges of its treatment in the country.
-
Maharashtra reports 31.59% rise in weekly Covid cases
A slight rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases has been reported in multiple districts in Maharashtra. In the week between April 27 and May 3, five districts in the state reported 1,016 new cases, while between May 4 and May 10, these districts reported 1,337 new cases, which is a 31.59% rise in the number of cases.
-
Closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan overburdening Umbarde
The closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan for the last one month has led to overburdening on the Umbarde waste processing project. This has resulted in dry waste piling up on the streets and remaining uncollected in some parts of Kalyan and Dombivli. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has claimed that the station will be functional in another eight days. In April, the Barave station caught fire twice, leading to its closure.
-
Symbiosis Society assures HC to allow unvaccinated employees to resume work
Pune-based Symbiosis Society on Friday assured the Bombay high court that it would allow its unvaccinated employees, who had been sent on unpaid leave till they were fully vaccinated, to resume work. The assurance came in response to a petition filed by an employee who had challenged the January 20 notice by the institute, stating that it could not make vaccination mandatory, especially when he was unable to take the doses because of health issues.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics