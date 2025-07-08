Only 50% students secure admission in FYJC round 1

PUNE: The state’s school education department’s first ever fully online FYJC (Class 11) admission process has hit a snag, with only 50% of the applicants securing seats in the first round. This has raised serious concerns among both students and parents about when the remaining students will be allotted seats and when their academic year will begin. There are 9,466 junior colleges in the state, but only 5.08 lakh seats have been filled so far, and just 4.32 lakh students have confirmed their admission through the CAP (Centralised Admission Process) round. This leaves over 16.23 lakh seats still vacant. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

For the first time this year, the Education department has implemented the online admission process for Class 11 admission in all the districts of the state. There are 21,31,720 seats for admission, out of which only 5, 896 seats have been taken by students. And, 9,466 seats in colleges are available for admission for the 11th standard. The deadline for admission to the seats allotted under the first round was July 7. However, out of the students who applied for admission, only 4,32,284 students took admission through the CAP round. Therefore, 16,23,624 seats for 11th admission in the state are still vacant.

To address this, the education department has announced the schedule for the second round of admissions. Students can fill in or revise their preference forms between July 10 to July 13 The merit list based on cutoff scores will be released on July 17 and selected students can confirm their admission by visiting the allotted junior colleges from July 18 to July 21. The vacancy list for the third round will be published on July 23.