Only state board students can complete Part I of FYJC admission
Mumbai The state education department announced on Tuesday that only state board students can complete Part I of the online forms for admission to First Year Junior college (FYJC).
Class11 aspirants, affiliated to non-state education boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), will have to wait to do the same till their respective results are declared.
While Part 1 of the form includes basic student details, Part 2 involves entering marks and college preferences. “Students from other boards can register and create their login credentials. But they will have to wait for the results to start filling the forms,” said Meena Yadav, assistant director, Pune region.
This change in the process comes as the SSC board results are auto-fetched by the education department website, while other students are required to enter the details manually.
This year, for a change, the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be releasing results for class 10 (SSC) and class 12 (HSC) before the other boards. While HSC is scheduled to be announced by June 10, SSC results are expected by June 20. However, with exams for ICSE and CBSE students continuing till May and June this year, their results dates are yet to be announced.
After recording mock registrations of nearly 50,000 FYJC aspirants, the official registration process commenced on May 30. As per figures shared by the state education department, more than 25,000 students of all boards were registered by the second day. However, only 8,000-odd state board students have locked their forms by paying the registration fee.
The form verification process is happening alongside. The existing higher secondary schools and guidance centres verified more than 6,000 forms.
“Last year 4,35,780 students had registered, and this year we expect a similar number of registrations,” said Yadav. Colleges have also started registering on the online portal, which will be finalised by the office Deputy Director of Education.
The process will take place before Part II of the forms are released. “We will notify the students about the further process,” added Yadav. “Final registrations will not close until the admission process is completed. We keep the portal open for students in case they face financial or personal problems, changing colleges or coming from outstation,” added Yadav.
