Opposition can’t digest state’s praise, says CM

Mumbai As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged corruption in Covid care centres (CCCs) in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said Maharashtra’s has handled Covid better than many other states.

He further slammed the Opposition and said that they couldn’t digest the state receiving praise, so they dug up allegations of corruption.

Addressing the virtual inauguration of the office of the charity commissioner in Jalna, the CM said that he is popular for the work he did during Covid. “There is no need to pay heed to the allegations,” he added.

“Some people don’t like my praise. Hence, they talk about corruption. Let them dig out what they want. We were able to give maximum services to people that saved so many lives. The number of survivors is higher than those levelling allegations. So there is no need to take their cognizance,” said Thackeray, without naming the opposition or any leader.

The CM’s remarks came on the backdrop of the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claiming irregularities and corruption on the jumbo Covid centres. Thackeray’s statement also comes a few days after Prime minister Narendra Modi has indirectly dubbed Maharashtra a superspreader in the initial days of the outbreak.

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other key municipal corporation elections, the Sena has gone all out on defending the allegations. The party released video statements of party spokespersons dismissing the allegations. A senior Sena functionary said, “The work done by the government under Uddhav ji is one of our major positives in the last two years. The Opposition is merely targetting that aspect. So naturally, we have to respond.” Thackeray said that the Opposition leaders levelling allegations would be “examined free-of-cost” at the government health centres.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday reiterated that even though slanderous allegations are being levelled against him, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government would not fall. “For the last couple of days, slanderous allegations are being levelled against me & my family. Central agencies are not only being misused but are also getting defamed because of these lies. These ‘serial liars’ will soon face legal music. & Remember: Neither will our government fall nor shall I bow,” said Raut in a tweet.

Earlier in the week, Raut wrote a letter to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) harassed him and his family after he refused to assist in toppling the Maharashtra government.