Opposition ‘high’ on wine to protest govt move: Saamana

The Shiv Sena has sharpened its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its opposition to the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and departmental stores across the state.

Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the opposition party is ‘high’ on wine and is protesting the decision, which will help farmers, grape cultivators, and boost wine production. It asked if state BJP leaders will protest the party-ruled Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to boost sale of liquor.

The BJP alleged that certain leaders from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have benefited from the move. Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said there was a ‘deal’ behind the decision and an MVA leader had a meeting with a wine manufacturer. His party colleague Vivekanand Gupta said Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s daughters are directors in a company distributing wine and liquor.

“The ruling parties should answer about the leader whose kin have started companies in association with liquor agencies in the last six-eight months. They should answer what was the deal behind the decision and for whose benefit it was taken. The people have every right to know about it,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also questioned if the decision was taken after a meeting (of a MVA leader) with a famous wine manufacturer. “Where did the meeting happen? Did it happen abroad? The decision was taken out of economic reasons. It’s a regressive decision and the BJP would oppose it tooth and nail.”

“The opposition party understands the difference between wine and liquor very well. But they are high on ‘wine’ and are opposing the government’s decision,” the Saamana editorial said.

Gupta, secretary, Mumbai BJP, said Raut’s two daughters are directors in Magpie DFS Private Limited.

“The company is a subsidiary of Magpie Global which is into the supply and distribution of beverages, liquor, wine, and champagne. Magpie DFS is into trading and commissioning. Purvashi and Vidhita, daughters of Raut, have been inducted as directors of the company since April 16, 2021. Beer bars, malls in the city are receiving calls from the party office asking them to procure the liquor stock from this company. It needs to check if the induction of the new directors was done ahead of the proposal moved by the government or it was initiated after the induction,” he said.

Raut refuted the allegations and asked whether it is a crime if his daughters are associated with wine distribution. “Do I own a winery? I am not associated with it (the company). Are they (his daughters) associated with wine distribution? They (BJP) must look into it. Even if they are, so can’t one be associated with wine production? The BJP leader keeps spreading rumours. The state has about 85 wineries and one must see how many of them are owned by BJP leaders.”

Speaking to reporters, Raut said the decision taken by the state government is on the lines of the Narendra Modi government. “The state is following the Centre’s policy. There is nothing new in the decision. The previous Fadnavis government introduced the policy of home delivery of liquor. There is no need to take the opposition seriously as they keep criticising every decision.”

He further said the opposition should also look at the statement by BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya who said “liquor is medicine, and should be drunk in small quantities”.

In 2018, then Maharashtra excise minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had said that his government was considering a policy for home delivery and online sale of liquor. But the proposal was not tabled in the House due to opposition.

State tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray refused to comment on the allegation by Fadnavis. “He keeps criticising everything (by the MVA government), so I do not wish to reply to it,” he said.

The Sena mouthpiece said some BJP-ruled states have decided to boost the sale of liquor.

“Will the BJP leaders in Maharashtra clarify why BJP-ruled states have adopted policies for more sale of liquor... Neighbouring Madhya Pradesh has a BJP government where it has permitted a ‘home bar licence’. The limit to stock liquor at home has been increased too. Besides, the government has permitted to sell liquor in malls in four cities [of the state],” it said.

Leader of opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar said, “They claim that the decision is for the benefit of the farmers, but it helps wine companies. Saamana is being used only to criticise the BJP. People of Maharashtra are seeing everything how the government is helping such companies.”