Orders of chief justice as master of the roster can’t be questioned: HC

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday held that as Master of the Roster, the chief justice has absolute power to assign a matter to a particular bench and the unfettered discretion cannot be called in question in any proceeding.

The division bench of Justice Gautam Patel and Justice Madhav Jamdar said that it is very well settled that a litigant has the right to obtain a listing and can’t insist on listing his or her matter before a particular Bench. “To which Bench that matter should be assigned is an absolute, unfettered and untrammelled power that vests, and vests only, in the Chief Justice,” it said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by eight Borivali residents, engaged in a legal battle with developer Aakar Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. Under the administrative order of the chief justice, their matter was retained for hearing before another division bench, even after change in assignment, under which the class of matters was assigned to the bench headed by the chief justice himself.

They had challenged the March 2 order of the chief justice, rejected their representation to list the matter before his bench, allowed the other bench to continue to hear the matter.

Their counsel, advocate Vijay Kurle, pointed out from the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) that after the change of Roster earlier bench can retain old matters as “part-heard” only on joint request of all the parties. Kurle submitted that though the chief justice is the master of the roster, he too is bound by terms.

He maintained that no matter how wide or expansive his administrative powers as the Master of the Roster, the Chief Justice cannot deviate from the protocol. “To permit a deviation would lead to an unthinkable or chaotic situation where matters could randomly be assigned to this or that Bench without any accountability and without any transparency,” he asserted.

The court, however, accepted the submissions advanced by advocate Sudeep Nargolkar, who represented the high court registry, and advocate Anuj Desai, who represented the developer, that there is no constraint on the powers of the chief justice as master of the roster and his administrative directions assigning a matter to a particular bench cannot be subjected to judicial review.

“It is for the Chief Justice and the Chief Justice alone to decide whether or not a particular matter or class of matters should be taken by a particular Bench and what the composition of that Bench should be,” said the bench.

The bench clarified that the requirement of adherence to roster is not only for administrative efficiency but also to guard against forum shopping and also to prevent an odd, errant Judge from wrongly keeping a matter to himself or herself.

“If his authority in administrative matters of setting a roster is to be constantly called into question or sought to be restricted or trammelled because it suits a particular litigant to do so at a particular time, the entire administrative edifice would simply collapse,” the court added.