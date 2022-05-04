Out of 188 cases in state, Mumbai reports 117 fresh infections
Mumbai In a slight spike, Maharashtra reported 188 Covid cases and zero deaths on Wednesday. The state capital contributed the most to the caseload with 117 fresh infections.
There are now 1,049 active cases in the state. Over the past seven days, the cases in the state have steadily crossed the 150-mark. Owing to the slight increase in numbers, authorities have instructed local bodies to monitor the situation and speed up vaccination, especially among children above the age of six and booster dose for adults.
Out of the 188 cases reported in the state on Wednesday, Pune reported 25 cases and Pimpri Chinchwad reported 14. A total of 166 patients recovered in the state on Wednesday, taking the recovery rate to 98.11%.
A total of 20,188 tests were conducted in the state, which took the positivity rate to 0.93%.
Out of the 117 cases reported in Mumbai, 114 or 97% cases are asymptomatic and three patients needed hospitalisation, of which one needed an oxygen bed. The rate of hospitalisation in Mumbai is 0.06%, as only 15 out of 26,009 beds reserved for Covid are occupied at present. One case was reported from Dharavi, the first case in the largest slum pocket of the country since March 17.
Overall, the recovery rate in the city is 98%, with 112 recoveries on Wednesday. A total of 7,035 Covid tests were conducted in Mumbai, which resulted in a positivity rate of 0.16%.
A senior civic official from BMC’s public health department said, “We are following all protocols and are monitoring the situation. If the number of cases spike drastically, BMC is on alert, and all the machinery is ready.”
