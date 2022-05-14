Out of 248 cases in state, city reports highest at 151

Mumbai Maharashtra on Saturday reported 248 cases and one death due to Covid, taking the tally to 7,880,585, and the toll to 147,854.

There are now 1,439 active cases in the state. Maharashtra’s case fatality rate stands at 1.87%. In the 24 hours till Saturday, 28,032 tests were conducted across the state, with the test positivity rate at 0.88%. 263 patients were discharged on Sunday, and the overall recovery rate is 98.11%.

So far, overall 144 Covid patients in Maharashtra are from other states or countries, and 113 of the total deaths reported in the state due to Covid are of patients from other states or countries.

Mumbai reported 151 cases on Saturday, the highest in the state for the day, and also reported one death. Pune Municipal corporation reported 30 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 22 cases, followed by 15 in Thane and eight in Panvel. The highest number of active cases in the state are 857 in Mumbai, 281 in Pune, 155 in Thane, 35 in Raigad, and 26 in Ahmednagar.

Out of the 131 cases reported in Mumbai, 128 or 98% are asymptomatic, and three needed hospitalisation, of which one needed an oxygen bed. Out of the 24,959 beds available for Covid in the city, 25 are occupied, with bed occupancy at 0.10%.

The one death reported in the city was a patient who had no comorbidity. 171 patients recovered in Mumbai on Saturday, and the overall recovery rate for the city is 98%.

In the 24 hours until Saturday, 8,934 tests were conducted in Mumbai, and the test positivity rate is 1.4%. So far, 17,003,650 tests were conducted in Mumbai since the beginning of the pandemic, and the overall positivity rate is .24%. There are no active containment zones such as slums or chawls and no sealed buildings in Mumbai.