Out of 248 cases in state, city reports highest at 151
Mumbai Maharashtra on Saturday reported 248 cases and one death due to Covid, taking the tally to 7,880,585, and the toll to 147,854.
There are now 1,439 active cases in the state. Maharashtra’s case fatality rate stands at 1.87%. In the 24 hours till Saturday, 28,032 tests were conducted across the state, with the test positivity rate at 0.88%. 263 patients were discharged on Sunday, and the overall recovery rate is 98.11%.
So far, overall 144 Covid patients in Maharashtra are from other states or countries, and 113 of the total deaths reported in the state due to Covid are of patients from other states or countries.
Mumbai reported 151 cases on Saturday, the highest in the state for the day, and also reported one death. Pune Municipal corporation reported 30 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 22 cases, followed by 15 in Thane and eight in Panvel. The highest number of active cases in the state are 857 in Mumbai, 281 in Pune, 155 in Thane, 35 in Raigad, and 26 in Ahmednagar.
Out of the 131 cases reported in Mumbai, 128 or 98% are asymptomatic, and three needed hospitalisation, of which one needed an oxygen bed. Out of the 24,959 beds available for Covid in the city, 25 are occupied, with bed occupancy at 0.10%.
The one death reported in the city was a patient who had no comorbidity. 171 patients recovered in Mumbai on Saturday, and the overall recovery rate for the city is 98%.
In the 24 hours until Saturday, 8,934 tests were conducted in Mumbai, and the test positivity rate is 1.4%. So far, 17,003,650 tests were conducted in Mumbai since the beginning of the pandemic, and the overall positivity rate is .24%. There are no active containment zones such as slums or chawls and no sealed buildings in Mumbai.
Municipal polls in Bihar: Haze hangs amid state’s long wait for legal view on SC order
There is just a month left before the five-year term of municipal bodies in Bihar expires, but uncertainty looms over fresh elections since the state government has failed to initiate any steps to fulfil the “triple test criteria” laid down by Supreme Court last year for provisioning reservations for other backward classes (OBCs) in urban local bodies by forming a dedicated commission for the purpose.
UPNEDA invites proposals for setting up solar units in Jalaun
The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency has invited proposals for setting up a grid-connected solar PV project at the solar park being developed in Jalaun, on a “Build Own Operate” (BO-O) basis for an aggregate capacity of 75 MW, an official dealing with the issue said. The three solar units proposed to be set up in three locations in Jalaun will be 25 MW, 20 MW and 30 MW, totalling 75 MW.
‘Will you chant Hanuman Chalisa…’: Uddhav slams BJP over Rahul Bhat's killing
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched an all out attack on former ally Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists at Tehsil's office in J&K, now what will you do? Will you read Hanuman Chalisa there"? Calling the BJP a fake 'Hindutva party, Thackeray continued his attack on the saffron party."
‘Attempt to create new row in Maha’: Pawar on Owaisi's Aurangzeb tomb visit
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's comment against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi comes after the latter visited the tomb of Aurangzeb before addressing a rally in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on Thursday (May 12). Both Shiv Sena and MNS have cried foul at Owaisi's visit to the Mughal emperor's tomb.
Prayagraj: Cop accused of raping woman after befriending her on train, jailed
A 33-year-old GRP constable posted at Aligarh has been accused of befriending a young woman while on duty onboard the Netaji Express train under the guise of helping her and then taking her to a hotel in Prayagraj and raping her at gunpoint on May 10. On the morning of May 10, the duo reached Prayagraj junction station from where the constable took her to a hotel in Khuladabad locality and took a room.
