Out of 255 new cases in state, city reports 151
Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 255 new Covid cases and one death on Sunday.
Currently, the tally of active cases is going up and has increased to 1,518 after 175 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours
The positivity rate recorded on Sunday is 1.13 % as a total of 22,469 tests were conducted.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 151 fresh Covid infections and one death on Sunday, taking the total cases tally to 1,060,692.
With 7,822 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 1.93% in the city. As of Sunday, there are 885 active cases in the city and the rate of hospitalisation is 0.1 per cent. Also, 146 out of all the 151 fresh infections that were reported on Sunday were asymptomatic.
With 885 active cases, Mumbai is at the top of the state followed by Pune and Thane with 310 and 160 active cases respectively.
The recovery rate in Mumbai is 98 per cent and a total of 122 patients had recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours.
Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said that there was no cause for concern. “We are reaching our endemic stage and there are bound to be fluctuations in the number of cases. However, what needs to be the focus is the number of deaths, which are also very less at present,” said Dr Gilada.
He said the majority of the population is already immune to the virus as they have taken vaccines or been infected in the past.
-
Delhi records 613 fresh Covid-19 cases, three deaths; positivity rate at 2.74%
The national capital on Sunday recorded a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases, with 613 new infections in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin statement read. Delhi recorded three more deaths due to the contagious virus, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent. It had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.
-
4,459 Ludhiana students appear for government scholarship exams
Out of a total 5,586 students eligible for the scholarship exams, a total of 4,459 students appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) on Sunday. The three-hour exam was conducted at 21 centres across the district between 10 am to 1 pm. Officials said while 1,679 boys appeared for the exams, 2,780 girls took the scholarship exams. A total of 1,127 students were absent in the district.
-
Poor village women in UP’s Meerut eke out a living and how
Some poor women of Amhera village in Meerut were among those who also lost their temporary jobs of maids and labourers during the peak Covid period and subsequent lockdowns. However, they did not sit idle. Instead, they soon took to making “Gau-kasht” (cow dung logs) as a means of earning. Initially, six to seven poor families started making cow dung logs. At present, 17 poor families of the village are into it.
-
Fadnavis kicks off BJP’s campaign for civic body polls
Mumbai Lashing out at former ally Shiv Sena for abandoning Hindutva for the sake of power, leader of the opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the civic polls and called on the people to vote out the Sena from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Fadnavis was speaking at a convention of Hindi-speakers in Goregaon on Sunday.
-
Cash, valuables stolen from 7 flats in Patna
Cash and valuables worth lakhs were allegedly stolen from seven flats at Hope Shivalik apartment located in Patna's Anandpuri area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said. According to police, the incident occurred between 1 am to 2am. As per locals, the theft came to light at around 5.30 am when a milk man came to the apartment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics