Out of 255 new cases in state, city reports 151

Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 255 new Covid cases and one death on Sunday.

Currently, the tally of active cases is going up and has increased to 1,518 after 175 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours

The positivity rate recorded on Sunday is 1.13 % as a total of 22,469 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 151 fresh Covid infections and one death on Sunday, taking the total cases tally to 1,060,692.

With 7,822 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 1.93% in the city. As of Sunday, there are 885 active cases in the city and the rate of hospitalisation is 0.1 per cent. Also, 146 out of all the 151 fresh infections that were reported on Sunday were asymptomatic.

With 885 active cases, Mumbai is at the top of the state followed by Pune and Thane with 310 and 160 active cases respectively.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 98 per cent and a total of 122 patients had recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said that there was no cause for concern. “We are reaching our endemic stage and there are bound to be fluctuations in the number of cases. However, what needs to be the focus is the number of deaths, which are also very less at present,” said Dr Gilada.

He said the majority of the population is already immune to the virus as they have taken vaccines or been infected in the past.