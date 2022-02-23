Over 1.7 million state govt employees threaten two-day strike from February 23

Mumbai: Over 1.7 million employees working in Class 3 and Class 4 categories with the Maharashtra government have threatened to go on a two-day strike from February 23. The employees have demanded an increase in the retirement age to 60 from the current 58 years, restoration of the old pension scheme, among other things.

After deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s intervention, the union leaders have said that a final decision will be taken by Wednesday morning.

If the employees decide to go on strike, it could affect the functioning of state government offices. However, the state has issued a circular directing them to restrain from strike and also warned of disciplinary action against those who participate in the strike on February 23 and 24.

Besides, employees will also lose their two-day salary if they choose to go against the order, said the circular issued by the general administration department (GAD) on Tuesday.

Class 3 and 4 employees include a section of clerical staff, assistants and peons, teaching and non-teaching staff, nurses, ward boys, among others.

Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Madhyawarti Sanghatana, Maharashtra (RSKMSM), which has around 0.55 million members, has called for the strike. The majority of other employee organizations, including those representing teaching and non-teaching staff and Zilla Parishad employees, have declared their support. This takes the total number of employees who may go on strike to 1.7 million.

“The issue was discussed in a meeting with the deputy chief minister where we raised all our demands and explained the situation. Some of our demands were accepted and some are not. A final decision will be taken on Wednesday morning,” said Vishwas Kotkar, general secretary, RSKMSM and chief convenor coordination committee.

Milind Sardeshmukh, president Brihnamumbai Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Sangathana (BRSKS), said that the deputy chief minister was positive over their demands. “The discussion with the government was positive. He gave two hours and discussed all the aspects in detail. After which it was decided to again reconsider the stand and a meeting of the coordination committee has been called on Wednesday morning,” he added.

The Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers’ Confederation (MSGOC) has supported the strike but refused to participate. GD Kulthe, chief convenor of MSGOC, said, “We support the strike called by the state government employees but we won’t become part of it.”

MSGOC has all the Class-I and Class-II as its members, which are over 0.125 million.

“Joining the strike by government and semi-government employees will be treated as misconduct and all those who will participate will have to face disciplinary action. Issue such orders to this effect and inform all the employees as well,” states the circular addressing all the department heads.

“Try to convince them; cancel all the leaves; ensure all the offices are open on time and also inform the employees that the state has adopted the Centre’s policy — no work no pay. Department heads that are related to essential services will have to ensure that they will continue to operate smoothly during the strike,” it reads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON