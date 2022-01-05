Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Over 1 crore doses administered in Mumbai, 8.8k teens jabbed
Over 1 crore doses administered in Mumbai, 8.8k teens jabbed

The city crossed the one crore vaccination mark almost a year after the drive kicked off on January 16, 2021
Overall in the city, 58,344 citizens were vaccinated, of this, 8,832 were first doses of teenagers between 15-18 years of age (Bhushan Koyande)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 10:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai The city crossed the one crore vaccination mark almost a year after the drive kicked off on January 16, 2021. Overall, 1.81 crore doses have been administered in the city, according to the data of the Co-Win portal.

On Wednesday, vaccination was also conducted at Ruparel college for teenagers along with other dozens of centres for teenagers between 15-18 years of age on third day of its vaccination drive.

Overall in the city, 58,344 citizens were vaccinated, of this, 8,832 were first doses of teenagers between 15-18 years of age.

Overall, in the city, 18,193,448 doses have been administered of which 10,017,317 are the first dose and 8,176,131 are second dose.

The eligible population for vaccination above 18 years of age in the city is 92 lakh and all of them have been administered the first dose. Additionally, the floating population of over 8 lakh have also been given the first dose. While almost 90% of the citizens got their second dose.

Meanwhile, the BMC plans to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population with two doses of vaccine by the end of February 2022. However, starting January 10, BMC will start administering the third dose to frontline and healthcare workers followed by senior citizens with comorbidities.

