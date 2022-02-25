Over 10 million citizens traced in Mumbai as part of Covid-19 screening

Nearly two years after COVID-19 cases were first reported in the city, over 10 million citizens have been screened as part of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s contact tracing. As per BMC data, over six million traced as part of contact tracing were high-risk contacts, while the rest were low-risk.

According to BMC officials, the city body traces a maximum of 17 contacts and a minimum of one contact for every positive case reported in the city. The screening was started at Mumbai Airport in January 2020, and the first Covid-19 case was reported on March 11, 2020

As per BMC data, a total of 1,02,87,728 close contacts have been traced in the city of which 60,10,968 were high-risk contacts and 42,76,760 were low-risk contacts. The highest 17 contacts are traced behind every positive case in M E ward of the city that covers areas like Govandi, Mankhurd etc, 13 behind every one positive case in F South ward that covers areas like Dadar, Parel etc and one to eight contacts are being traced behind every positive case in the rest of the city.

Further, as the cases have gone down, now only 1,500 to 2,000 contacts are tracked down every day from around 52,000 contacts during the peak of the third wave in the second week of January 2021.

Once contact is traced, they are screened for symptoms, comorbidity, and tested. Those who are found positive are quarantined institutionally or at home depending on a case-to-case basis. However, those who test negative are home quarantined for a week as a precautionary measure.

Further, the BMC has decided that there will be only one covid care centre that will stay operational at every zone. There are seven zones in which the BMC has divided the city with 3-4 wards falling under one zone.

The BMC had created Covid Care Centres 1 (CCC 1) for suspects and high-risk contacts and Covid Care Centres 2 (CCC 2) for mild symptomatic and asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients during the first wave.

Each ward had at least one Covid-19 centre for quarantine purposes, however, now they will be scaled down to one per zone wise. On Thursday, the BMC had also said makeshift jumbo centres at Dahisar, Goregaon, Malad, Sion and Kanjurmarg are likely to be dismantled. However, a final decision is likely to be taken by next week.