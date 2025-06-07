NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated the process of transferring more than 100 civic school teachers who have remained at the same school for over a decade. The move, announced by deputy municipal commissioner (Education) Sangharatna Khillare, aims to comply with the Maharashtra Government Transfers and Postings Regulation Act, 2005, which mandates rotational postings in government service. Over 100 NMMC teachers set for transfer after a decade in same post

The transfers, set to be finalised through counselling sessions on June 7, come just days before the start of the new academic year on June 16. Students returning to school are likely to see new faces in the classroom, replacing familiar teachers they’ve known for years.

NMMC operates schools in multiple mediums, including newly launched CBSE institutions, and serves over 50,000 students from Class 1 to 10. The corporation employs 660 teachers across its primary and secondary sections. Of these, 118 have remained at the same school for more than 10 years — some since their initial appointment.

Khillare said that the civic body is taking a structured approach to the transfers. “We are collecting information on special category teachers who may be exempt under the law. Those who fail to report for counselling without a valid reason will be assigned schools by the administration,” he said.

According to an official from the education department, the decision was prompted by complaints about certain teachers who had developed “monopolistic tendencies,” leading to conflicts with staff and disruptions in school functioning. “These issues brought to light how long some teachers had been posted at the same school, in some cases since the day they were hired,” the official added.

However, the move has drawn criticism from some quarters. Former mayor Sudhakar Sonawane, a key figure in the city’s civic school modernisation efforts, questioned the sweeping nature of the transfers. “If there are complaints against specific teachers, they should be dealt with individually. Why disturb all? Teachers build strong emotional bonds with students — sudden transfers will disrupt that connection and harm student performance,” he said.

Sonawane also alleged potential irregularities in the transfer process. “If the administration pushes through, parents and students will protest outside the civic headquarters. The administration must be prepared to face the consequences,” he warned.

Many affected teachers expressed disappointment over the decision but declined to speak on record, fearing repercussions.

Meanwhile, Madhukar Warbhuvan, Navi Mumbai president of the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshan Sena, defended the process. “Transfers are routine administrative matters. The corporation is following due process. Teachers can submit documents if they fall under special categories — such as age or health — and such requests will be considered,” he said.