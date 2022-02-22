Over 7K availed new AC local trains on first day

MUMBAI Nearly 7,500 passengers availed the newly-introduced Air-Conditioned (AC) local train services on the Central Railway on Monday, the first day of its introduction.

Central Railway has introduced new AC local train services after the completion of the the construction of the Thane and Diva fifth and sixth railway lines.

The services were introduced between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan/Karjat and Kasara railways stations on Saturday and were flagged off by the Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Of the 7,500 passengers, 145 monthly season railway passes and 229 single tickets were taken on Monday. A total of 379 tickets were issued by the Central Railway.

The railways, while calculating the number of passengers who travelled by season pass per ticket, calculated it as 50. The number is calculated by taking the total number of journeys (50 journey in one month) that will be made by one passenger.

“The average number of people travelling by AC local train has increased from the average of 55 passengers; the total number of passengers now travelling daily is 125,” said a senior Central Railway official.

36 new local train services have been introduced on the Central Railway mainline, of which 34 local train services are AC. The train services have been introduced both on slow and fast railway line corridors.

In order to introduce new services on the mainline, Central Railway removed 16 AC local train services from the harbour railway. The train services were removed due to poor patronage.

After flagging off the services on Friday, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the railway ministry is finalising the fare restructure of the AC trains, which is expected to be reduced soon.