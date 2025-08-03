Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
Over 8.8 million students secure class 11 admission across state

Published on: Aug 03, 2025 08:02 am IST

The remaining students will get another chance in the upcoming “Open for All” round, which is expected to be held next week

MUMBAI: After four rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC), 884,373 students out of 1,438,894 applicants across Maharashtra have secured admission into Class 11. The remaining students will get another chance in the upcoming “Open for All” round, which is expected to be held next week.

Representational photo of candidates looking at results. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
According to the School Education Department, 72,642 students got admission in the fourth round. Officials clarified that students who have not been allotted a college in any of the previous rounds, or those who wish to change their admission, might participate in this special round. “In the ‘Open for All’ round, students can apply to colleges where seats are still vacant,” said an official from the education department. “The detailed schedule for this round will be shared on Sunday on the official FYJC admission website.”

Despite completing four rounds, nearly 39% of the total applicants are still waiting for college allotment. In the Mumbai division alone, about 50,000 students are yet to get admitted.

An official explained, “Some students did not get admission because they selected only a few specific colleges while filling out their preferences. Now, they will get a chance to select from colleges where seats are still available, based on their marks.”

The education department has advised students to be careful while submitting their applications. They will need to fill in their details, attach their mark sheet, and list the colleges they prefer in order of choice. The selected college will also verify and confirm this information online.

