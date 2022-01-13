Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Paintings along 90 Feet Road wall to give Thakurli new look
Paintings along 90 Feet Road wall to give Thakurli new look

The wall along the 90 Feet Road in Thakurli will wear a new look in the coming days with eye-catching colourful paintings as the artists from the city are busy painting it wall with different pictures, messages and themes
Paintings of sportspersons along the 90 Feet Road wall will give Thakurli a new look. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 09:01 PM IST
Sajana Nambiar, Thakurli

With the initiative of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), local builders and artists, the work of painting this wall began on January 5.

A total of 10 artists who passed out of JJ Arts, Mumbai, have been painting the wall and aim to finish it by January 20.

“This particular road has a long wall. If painted, the wall will completely change the look of the road. The painting is being done in different themes including Indian festival, achievements of the country. Another group is also doing paintings based on sports,” said Amol Bochare, one of the artists.

The wall has been painted with different festivals of the country. Some paintings depict the renowned places of the city like Durgadi Fort and railway stations. A painting of Indian social worker, Padma Shri Sindhutai Sapkal stands out among all other paintings as a tribute to her contribution to the society.

“The paintings have completely changed the look of the entire 90 Feet Road. The idea of painting the entire wall is appreciated by most of the residents. People do visit this road for jogging and hanging out with friends. With the paintings, it completely gives a different feeling now,” said Bharat Naik, a 46-year-old resident of the 90 Feet Road, Thakurli.

Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan

