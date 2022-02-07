Palghar crematoriums warned of action if service denied to transgenders

Palghar district collector has warned local crematoriums of criminal action if they fail to provide funeral and burial facilities to the members of the transgender community. The development comes after a delegation of the community from Palghar the state government officials, including Palghar District Collector Dr Manik Gursal, where they pointed out that many traditional crematoriums and mainstream burial grounds denied facilities to transgenders.

Subsequently, Gursal issued the order directing that funeral sites should be made available else a case will be registered under Transgender Persons Act 2019 and Transgender Persons Rules 2020, which has a jail term of minimum six months to an extended 2 years if convicted.

Rekha, a transgender, said, “We have been discriminated against for years as the transgenders are not allowed to use mainstream burial grounds or funeral sites which is disheartening. We are treated like some sort of aliens. Many times people refuse to conduct funeral rituals just because we are transgenders.”

Sometimes we bury the body outside a graveyard or conduct the rites late in the night at the crematorium by bribing the caretakers with money and liquor, said Madhavi, another transgender.

Meanwhile, Palghar is the first district in the state where transgender members will be given a monthly pension of ₹1,000 under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana of the Centre.