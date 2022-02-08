Palghar minor raped by 3 men over six months

Mumbai: A 16-year-old college student from Palghar was allegedly raped by three 22-year-old men over six months by threatening to leak a video of the rape online.

The accused, identified as Harshal Dev, Abhishek Dev and Tushar Nalavade, were arrested by the Satpati Coastal police on Sunday, after the victim narrated the story to an aunt.

According to cops, Harshal met the girl in January, 2021 and the two became close friends. As the bond strengthened, Harshal, according to the girl, started demanding sex. She refused several times, citing her age. Instead, she asked him to marry her once she became an adult.

However, in August, last year, Harshal invited the girl to meet him alone, saying that he wanted to discuss some personal matters with her. The meeting turned into a horrifying experience, as Harshal raped her and secretly filmed the incident.

API Sudhir Dhayarkar of the Satpati police station said that Harshal threatened to upload the video online if she refused to have sex and kept raping her. In September, he roped in two of his friends, Dev and Nalavade, who used the same tactic of threat to rape her. This continued for six months.

The girl finally decided to open up to her aunt and a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the trio. The cops have arrested them under section 376(2)(g)(gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.