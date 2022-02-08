Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Palghar minor raped by 3 men over six months
mumbai news

Palghar minor raped by 3 men over six months

The accused, identified as Harshal Dev, Abhishek Dev and Tushar Nalavade, were arrested by the Satpati Coastal police on Sunday, after the victim narrated the story to an aunt.
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the accused. The cops have arrested them under section 376(2)(g)(gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (IANS)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 09:25 PM IST
ByRam Parmar

Mumbai: A 16-year-old college student from Palghar was allegedly raped by three 22-year-old men over six months by threatening to leak a video of the rape online.

The accused, identified as Harshal Dev, Abhishek Dev and Tushar Nalavade, were arrested by the Satpati Coastal police on Sunday, after the victim narrated the story to an aunt.

According to cops, Harshal met the girl in January, 2021 and the two became close friends. As the bond strengthened, Harshal, according to the girl, started demanding sex. She refused several times, citing her age. Instead, she asked him to marry her once she became an adult.

However, in August, last year, Harshal invited the girl to meet him alone, saying that he wanted to discuss some personal matters with her. The meeting turned into a horrifying experience, as Harshal raped her and secretly filmed the incident.

API Sudhir Dhayarkar of the Satpati police station said that Harshal threatened to upload the video online if she refused to have sex and kept raping her. In September, he roped in two of his friends, Dev and Nalavade, who used the same tactic of threat to rape her. This continued for six months.

RELATED STORIES

The girl finally decided to open up to her aunt and a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the trio. The cops have arrested them under section 376(2)(g)(gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP