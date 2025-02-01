PALGHAR: Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi, who was missing since January 20, was found dead on Friday in his car in an abandoned stone quarry in Gujarat’s Valsad district. Police suspect he was kidnapped and killed over multiple complaints he filed regarding the illegal sale of tax-free liquor in Palghar district. Palghar Sena leader killed for taking on liquor mafia?

Police have arrested four of the nine accused in the case, while the main accused Avinash Dhodi and four others are absconding.

According to the police, Dhodi, the Shiv Sena in-charge in Dahanu assembly constituency, had gone to Mumbai for work on January 20. He called his family on his way back home, at Vevji village in Talasari taluka of Palghar district, and said he would join them for dinner soon. But when he did return home for a long time, family members approached the Gholvad police station with a missing complaint.

Though police delayed registering the missing complaint and failed to trace the missing Sena leader for two days, they took four suspects into custody for questioning and later arrested them. The four – Vishal Gorat, Ravindra Morga, Satish Dumada and Santosh Dhinde – were among several suspects named by the deceased leader’s family members.

Their interrogation revealed that Ashok Dhodi had been kidnapped and killed by the detainees and five other accused. The main accused, Avinash Dhodi, procures liquor from Daman, a union territory where alcohol is tax-free, and sells it illegally in Palghar district, and the Shiv Sena leader had complained about the racket to the police and excise department several times, said sources.

The four arrested accused were produced in court on January 29 and remanded in police custody for seven days.

On Friday, based on leads from the interrogation and probe, a search team located Ashok Dhodi’s car in an abandoned stone quarry filled with water at Sarigam in Gujarat’s Valsad district. With the help of locals and a crane, police retrieved the car, a red Maruti Brezza, from a depth of about 70 meters. Dhodi was found dead, tied to the back seat of the car.

Assistant police inspector Gajanan Padalkar, in-charge of Gholvad police station, confirmed that the Shiv Sena leader’s body was recovered from the water-filled stone quarry.

“We suspect that Dhodi was kidnapped and killed as he regularly complained to the police and other government agencies about the illegal sale of liquor manufactured in Daman by the main accused,” said a police officer.