Palm Beach Road accident: SUV driver dies day after mishap

A day after the accident on Palm Beach Road, the driver of the SUV involved in the mishap succumbed on Monday. With this, the death toll has risen to two while four others are injured. The accident occurred on Sunday at around 3.15pm at Akshar Chowk, Seawoods. According to police, an auto rickshaw driver, heading from Seawoods to Vashi, jumped the signal. To avoid collision, the SUV with six people, going from Vashi to Belapur, applied sudden brake. In the process, it rolled over four to five times, killing one – Nagendra Singh (44) on the spot. Vijay Yadav (35), the driver, died on Monday.

